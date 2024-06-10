Citroën, Cab-E sign MoU for 2000 Citroën ë-C3 EVs over the year

French car manufacturer Citroën on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CAB-EEZ Infra Tech Pvt Limited (Cab-E), an urban e-mobility company, to introduce over 2000 Citroën ë-C3 electric vehicles (EVs) over the year in Cab-E’s fleet in the Mumbai and Pune region.

As part of the MOU event, the first 100 units of eC3 were flagged off in the presence of Ashwani Muppasani, COO Stellantis, India -Asia Pacific Region, by Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India and Kuldip Ghosh & Indraneel Chakravarty - Directors, Cab-E in Mumbai, taking the total Citroën ë-C3 fleet operating on Cab-E platform to over 300 units across Mumbai and Pune.

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said, "Cab-E has been one of the early adopters of the ë-C3. Their continued choice of this product is a validation of Citroën’s proposition as a key player in promoting sustainable transportation solutions. With its efficient battery pack, advanced e-powertrain, and comprehensive connectivity features, the Citroën ë-C3 is the ideal choice for businesses transitioning to greener mobility options.”

Kuldip Ghosh, Director (CEO) of Cab-E, commented, “The integration of Citroën ë-C3 EVs into our fleet accelerates our path to profitability. The superior battery efficiency, powerful drivetrain, and excellent in-cabin features, combined with rapid charging capabilities, ensure immediate operational benefits. This partnership not only benefits both stakeholders but also propels Cab-E to a leadership position in the electric urban mobility market.”