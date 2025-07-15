From Dog Mode to Dual Screens! Tesla’s Model Y promises a smarter drive for India

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into the Indian market is finally here and it’s not just bringing an EV, but a whole new way of thinking about cars. With the launch of the Model Y, Tesla isn’t just targeting tech-savvy enthusiasts or premium buyers, it’s offering a compelling lifestyle upgrade that blends smart mobility, sustainability and cutting-edge innovation.
Accessible Premium Pricing
Starting at Rs 59.89 lakh, the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive variant places itself smartly against rivals like the BMW iX1 (Rs 56.35L), Kia EV6 (Rs 65.9L) and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Rs 46L). For those seeking premium performance without an over-the-top price tag, it’s a serious contender.
High-Tech, Inside and Out
From its signature 15.4-inch touchscreen dashboard to the 7.2-inch rear display, Tesla’s interface is a digital playground for drivers and passengers alike. And with Tesla Arcade, long charging stops become entertainment breaks.
FSD & Range for the Long Haul
While India may not be FSD-ready, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite still brings enhanced ADAS features that reduce fatigue. With a real-world range of up to 622 km, long drives between cities become worry-free.
Interior That Feels First-Class
Tesla’s updated interiors bring improved materials, better comfort and practicality, including a powered recliner and over 2,100L of cargo space, making road trips and family drives both classy and convenient.
Features That Fit Modern Life
Whether it’s ‘Dog Mode’ for pet parents or top-tier safety tech for families, Tesla adapts to the needs of India’s evolving consumers. The upcoming Supercharger network in key metros only adds to the promise of convenience.
