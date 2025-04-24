Global Ads Spotlight: How Coca-Cola’s ‘Recycle Me’ campaign turned crushed Cans into a call for sustainability

In an era increasingly defined by environmental responsibility, The Coca-Cola Company has found a striking way to merge brand identity with sustainability advocacy. Last year, the beverage giant launched its global “Recycle Me” campaign—an out-of-home (OOH) initiative designed to encourage consumers to reconsider the final destination of their used aluminum cans.

Developed by WPP Open X and spearheaded by Ogilvy New York, the campaign is a visual and conceptual extension of Coca-Cola’s ambitious “World Without Waste” strategy. It seeks to raise awareness about the recyclability of its products while reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable practices.

Central to the campaign is a series of visually arresting advertisements, in which crushed Coca-Cola cans—often regarded as waste—are reimagined into sculptural renditions of the brand’s iconic logo. Rendered predominantly in Coca-Cola’s signature red, the artwork echoes the very process of consumption and disposal, offering a symbolic plea for circularity.

The initiative spanned multiple platforms, including digital out-of-home (DOOH), print, and social media. A short film accompanying the campaign reveals the meticulous creative process behind the imagery: Coke cans were crushed using mechanical presses and vacuums, with the resulting forms digitally manipulated via Photoshop to extract the familiar curves of the logo.

The campaign’s bold blend of artistry and environmental messaging has not gone unnoticed. At the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, it earned the prestigious Grand Prix in the Print & Publishing category, while also securing a Gold Lion in Outdoor. At the Clio Awards, it received further acclaim, taking home Gold for Art Direction.