            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • global-ads-spotlight-how-coca-colas-recycle-me-caign-turned-crushed-cans-into-a-call-for-sustainability-63060

Global Ads Spotlight: How Coca-Cola’s ‘Recycle Me’ campaign turned crushed Cans into a call for sustainability

“Recycle Me” serves as a timely reminder that even the smallest actions — such as recycling a single can—can contribute meaningfully to global efforts against pollution. Read more in today’s Global Ads Spotlight.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 24, 2025 9:21 AM
Global Ads Spotlight: How Coca-Cola’s ‘Recycle Me’ campaign turned crushed Cans into a call for sustainability
Developed by WPP Open X and led by Ogilvy New York, the campaign aims to educate the consumers about taking a fruitful step towards recycling the used Coke cans, thus supporting the company’s ‘World without waste’ strategy. (Image Source: Snippets from the campaign)

In an era increasingly defined by environmental responsibility, The Coca-Cola Company has found a striking way to merge brand identity with sustainability advocacy. Last year, the beverage giant launched its global “Recycle Me” campaign—an out-of-home (OOH) initiative designed to encourage consumers to reconsider the final destination of their used aluminum cans.

Developed by WPP Open X and spearheaded by Ogilvy New York, the campaign is a visual and conceptual extension of Coca-Cola’s ambitious “World Without Waste” strategy. It seeks to raise awareness about the recyclability of its products while reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable practices.

Central to the campaign is a series of visually arresting advertisements, in which crushed Coca-Cola cans—often regarded as waste—are reimagined into sculptural renditions of the brand’s iconic logo. Rendered predominantly in Coca-Cola’s signature red, the artwork echoes the very process of consumption and disposal, offering a symbolic plea for circularity.

The initiative spanned multiple platforms, including digital out-of-home (DOOH), print, and social media. A short film accompanying the campaign reveals the meticulous creative process behind the imagery: Coke cans were crushed using mechanical presses and vacuums, with the resulting forms digitally manipulated via Photoshop to extract the familiar curves of the logo.

The campaign’s bold blend of artistry and environmental messaging has not gone unnoticed. At the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, it earned the prestigious Grand Prix in the Print & Publishing category, while also securing a Gold Lion in Outdoor. At the Clio Awards, it received further acclaim, taking home Gold for Art Direction.

“Recycle Me” serves as a timely reminder that even the smallest actions — such as recycling a single can—can contribute meaningfully to global efforts against pollution. In transforming discarded materials into visual art, Coca-Cola offers a compelling narrative: that waste, too, can be a canvas for change.


Tags
First Published on Apr 24, 2025 9:21 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

Advertising

HUL cuts ad expenses by 6.5% in Q4 FY25, consolidated profit drops by 3%

HUL cuts ad expenses by 6.5% in Q4 FY25, consolidated profit drops by 3%

How it Works

Google's grip loosens: Is AI the search disruptor?

Google's grip loosens: Is AI the search disruptor?

How it Works

Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

Advertising

Tips Music ramps up ad spends by 69% in FY25; fuels double-digit revenue growth

Tips Music ramps up ad spends by 69% in FY25; fuels double-digit revenue growth

Advertising

Google exec says advertisers are shifting gears as CTV becomes the new prime time

Google exec says advertisers are shifting gears as CTV becomes the new prime time

Advertising

Global Ads Spotlight: When a car can mean a job. How Renault’s ‘Cars to Work’ tackles mobility and unemployment

Global Ads Spotlight: When a car can mean a job. How Renault’s ‘Cars to Work’ tackles mobility and unemployment