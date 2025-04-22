            
Global Ads Spotlight: How Heinz reasserted its reign in the ketchup aisle with ‘It Has To be Heinz’

Launched in 1869, Heinz is no stranger to brand-building. But in an age of shifting consumer loyalty and rising competition, this campaign marks a timely and effective reminder of the power of clarity, nostalgia, and brand identity. Read more in today’s Global Ads Spotlight.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyApr 22, 2025 8:55 AM
‘It Has to Be Heinz’, an attempt to restore its dwindling market share and reaffirm its much coveted position and importance in the daily lives of people, is a reminder that to create something remarkable, following the principle of KISS (Keep It Simple Silly) and an honest approach goes a long way in spreading out the message to the world. (Snippets from the campaign)

For decades, Heinz has been nearly synonymous with ketchup—its iconic glass bottle and deep red label a mainstay on tables from diners to family kitchens. But as generic alternatives proliferate and cost-conscious restaurants quietly decant cheaper substitutes into familiar Heinz containers, the company is fighting back.

In response to growing competition, Heinz has launched a bold, multi-year global campaign titled “It Has to Be Heinz,” crafted by the creative agency Rethink Toronto. At the heart of the campaign lies a clever strategy dubbed “ketchup fraud”—a tongue-in-cheek exposé of the widespread practice of refilling Heinz bottles with lesser-known or lower-quality ketchup brands.

The campaign’s reach has been wide and varied. It includes traditional print advertisements, social media activations, and eye-catching outdoor installations. One of its most memorable stunts featured a 570-piece Heinz-red jigsaw puzzle—each piece the same shade of red—as a nod to the unmistakable hue of the brand’s product. The campaign also found its way into late-night television, with segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and even popped up during CNN broadcasts.

A central element of the effort was a social experiment in which participants were asked to draw what came to mind when they heard the word "ketchup." The majority, the brand reports, instinctively sketched the Heinz bottle. Even AI image generators, according to the company, frequently associate the word "ketchup" with Heinz’s distinctive branding.

The campaign, while lighthearted, served a more serious strategic purpose: to reclaim market share and remind consumers - and restaurants - of the brand’s historic dominance. That message resonated. Heinz reported a 12 percent increase in sales following the campaign's rollout, and its marketing efforts garnered significant attention, including coverage in The New York Times and prominent digital billboards.

The advertising world took note as well. “It Has to Be Heinz” won the Creative Effectiveness Lions Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. It also earned a Graphite Pencil for Press and Outdoor at the 2023 D&AD Awards, and a Gold Lion in the Outdoor category at Cannes.

Launched in 1869, Heinz is no stranger to brand-building. But in an age of shifting consumer loyalty and rising competition, this campaign marks a timely and effective reminder of the power of clarity, nostalgia, and brand identity.

After all, as the company suggests, when it comes to ketchup—it has to be Heinz.


