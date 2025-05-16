Global Ads Spotlight: How Specsavers used a familiar tune to highlight a common health issue

For decades, hearing loss has remained one of the most overlooked health concerns—often ignored or accepted as a natural part of aging. Now, a British optical and audiology group is trying to change that, using a cultural touchstone from the 1980s to prompt people to reconsider what they’re really hearing.

In 2023, Specsavers launched “The Misheard Version,” a national campaign designed to promote its audiology services and raise awareness about hearing impairment. At the heart of the initiative was a playful reimagining of Rick Astley’s enduring hit, Never Gonna Give You Up, featuring deliberately misheard lyrics crowdsourced from the public.

The concept was as strategic as it was humorous. The original track, known as much for its surprise internet meme status as for its chart-topping success, was re-recorded by Astley himself. The result: a tongue-in-cheek rendition that turned decades of misheard phrases into a memorable call to action.

Upon release, the campaign quickly resonated with audiences. “The Misheard Version” was streamed over 20 million times in its first eight hours, sparking a surge in online searches about hearing loss. Specsavers reported a 1,220 percent increase in bookings for hearing tests, an unprecedented response that suggests the message struck a nerve.

The campaign's success wasn't solely digital. A short film accompanying the release tackled one of the key barriers to hearing care: stigma. It highlighted that people typically delay hearing tests for up to a decade, largely due to fears of aging. A cameo by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon added levity, featuring clips of fans singing their own versions of famously misunderstood lyrics.

“The Misheard Version” garnered critical acclaim on the global stage, winning the Grand Prix in Public Relations and a Gold in the Radio & Audio category at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.