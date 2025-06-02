Happydent rolls out “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan” campaign; touches upon needless littering of the surroundings

Happydent, one of India’s chewing gum brands from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched the campaign “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan."

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India, the campaign is led by Prasoon Joshi, chief creative officer and chief executive officer, McCann Worldgroup India, who has written the lyrics for the background song and has lent his voice to it. The music for the campaign is by Bollywood music composer Shantanu Moitra.

The storyline revolves around a group of performers who, with the help of visual-red paint and bright smiles, highlight the improper conduct of needlessly littering their surroundings.

The campaign also pays homage to Happydent’s iconic legacy—including memorable classics like the Palace and Photographer ads while evolving its storytelling for today’s world, stated the company in its statement.

Nikhil Sharma, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, shared, “At Perfetti Van Melle India, our goal has always been to build brands that resonate culturally and emotionally while delivering business impact. Happydent perfectly embodies this vision. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ reflects our strategic intent to stay relevant with modern consumers while staying true to the brand’s core. Our enduring partnership with McCann Worldgroup continues to deliver creative excellence that is both distinctive and meaningful.”

Gunjan Khetan, marketing director, Perfetti Van Melle India, added, “Happydent has always believed in the power of imaginative storytelling—narratives that don’t just entertain, but connect. This campaign celebrates the sparkling smile as a symbol of imagination, expression and meaning. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ isn’t just a tagline—it’s the spirit of the brand and the times we live in. As we engage with Gen Z and modern audiences, we’re proud to create stories that reflect purpose and emotional resonance with visual brilliance.”

Joshi said, ‘Writing for Happydent has always been close to my heart. But this project would not have been possible without the unwavering trust and collaborative spirit of the Perfetti team. Special acknowledgment goes to Nikhil and his belief in bold ideas."