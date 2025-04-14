Havas reports organic growth in net revenue of 2.1% in Q1 2025

Havas registered an organic growth in net revenue of 2.1% in the first quarter of 2025. The company has posted net revenue of 676 million euros in the quarter, compared to 649 million euros in the same quarter last year.

Havas reported growth of 5.2%, reflecting the positive impact of recent acquisitions and currency effects. Yannick Bolloré, chief executive and chairman of Havas, attributed this growth to business momentum in North America and Latin America and the company's acquisition strategy.

In Europe, Havas reported that the net revenue contracted by a slight 0.2% in Europe on an organic basis, compared to the same period in 2024. Net revenue was up slightly in France (due to Havas Media), but inched down in the United Kingdom (Havas Creative and Havas Health).

In North America, Havas had a very good start to the year, turning in markedly positive organic growth of 3.2% versus the same prior-year period, driven by double-digit organic growth at Havas Health (favorable basis of comparison).

APAC & Africa region continued to post satisfactory organic growth, with net revenue up 1.9% year on year, driven by Havas Media. Latin America region delivered very strong organic growth, coming out at 16.6% in the first quarter of 2025. This performance was largely driven by Havas Creative and Havas Media, which both recorded double-digit organic growth.

In the first quarter of 2025, Havas acquired majority stakes in three agencies: CA sports (Spain), an agency specializing in sponsorship strategy and business development through sports, which joined Havas under Havas Play, the Group’s sports and entertainment network dedicated to connecting brands to audiences through their passions; Channel Bakers (United States), an e-commerce media agency; and Don (Argentina).

Key client wins includes, for Havas Media Network: Campos Coffee, Carl Buddig, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Dr. Theiss, Elizabeth Arden, Hourglass Cosmetics, Isdin, Liverpool, MagicBricks, PINSA

For Havas Creative Network: Asahi, Carl Buddig, Citeo, Crivit (Lidl), EA Games, EDF, ETI Turkey, Free Telecom, Groupe Barrière, GMCVB, Jacuzzi, Nacional monte de Piedad, PKO Bank, Red Lobster, RTX, Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

For Havas Health Network: Danone Nutrition, GSK (Benlysta, Camlipixant), Merck (Enlicitide, Verquvo), Novartis (remibrutinib), Sanofi (Alphamedix), Takeda Pharmaceuticals

On the US tariffs war, Havas said the company has not witnessed any direct impact so far.