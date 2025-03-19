Havas promotes François Laroze to Global COO

            

François will work closely with the members of the Group’s Executive Committee and his team to ensure that the ambitious goals disclosed to the financial market are met in both the short and medium term.

François has compiled a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the Group’s business activities and core processes.

Havas has announced the promotion of François Laroze to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this new role, as COO of the newly listed company, François will work closely with the members of the Group’s Executive Committee and his team to ensure that the ambitious goals disclosed to the financial market are met in both the short and medium term.

Since joining Havas in 2007, François has compiled a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the Group’s business activities and core processes. In his new role, he will focus on guaranteeing the Group achieves solid organic growth through client retention, new business and in-business development, leveraging the Converged strategy.

Additionally, he will dedicate efforts to increasing the profitability ratio, by maintaining a strong focus on cost management and ensuring recurrent cash flow generation.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of Havas, said: “François’ extensive experience and proven leadership make him the perfect choice to drive our transformative initiatives forward as a newly listed company. We are excited to witness the positive impact François will continue to bring to our organization.”

François Laroze, CFO and COO of Havas, commented: “I’m thrilled about this new chapter and the opportunity to continue to contribute to Havas’ transformation journey and growth in an expanded role. I look forward to working with our talented teams towards our ambitious goals, driving strategic initiatives forward.”


