Havas reports €2.736 billion revenue in 2024, EBIT reaches record €338 million

Havas has reported a net revenue of €2.736 billion for 2024, marking an organic growth of 1.5% compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by strategic acquisitions, which contributed an additional 2.5% to net revenue.
The company’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) hit a record €338 million, reaching the upper end of its forecast range. This improvement led to a rise in EBIT margin from 12.1% in 2023 to 12.4% in 2024, largely due to strict cost management. However, restructuring costs increased from €19 million to €29 million.
Despite these gains, total revenue declined slightly by 0.8%, mainly due to weaker performances in key markets such as the UK and the US. North America faced a 6.6% decline, largely due to the loss of Pfizer as a client, while the UK’s performance was dragged down by Havas Health and Havas Creative.
However, Havas saw strong growth in other regions, particularly in Latin America, which posted an impressive 14.7% organic growth in 2024, led by double-digit increases in Havas Creative and Havas Media Networks. Europe recorded a modest 1.2% increase, supported by France’s Olympic-related momentum, while Asia-Pacific & Africa saw a 1.1% rise, driven by Havas Media and Havas Health.
The company’s financial result for the year showed a negative €37 million, compared to a negative €31 million in 2023. However, interest expenses fell from €8 million to €2 million, easing some financial pressure.
Havas credited its "Converged" strategy, launched in June 2024, as a key driver of its growth. The company is investing €400 million in data, technology, and artificial intelligence through 2027, aiming to merge creativity with advanced digital tools to enhance client solutions.
CEO and Chairman Yannick Bolloré called 2024 a "historic year" for Havas, citing its successful Euronext Amsterdam listing and transformation efforts. "Havas is now in a strong position to drive long-term value and reinforce its standing as a top challenger in the communications and marketing industry," he said.
Havas ended 2024 with a global workforce of 22,610 employees and remains committed to growth in digital, retail, customer experience, and strategic advisory sectors. Having completed six acquisitions in 2024, the company has already finalised three more deals in 2025, underscoring its continued focus on expansion.