Havas reports €2.736 billion revenue in 2024, EBIT reaches record €338 million

Havas has reported a net revenue of €2.736 billion for 2024, marking an organic growth of 1.5% compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by strategic acquisitions, which contributed an additional 2.5% to net revenue.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) hit a record €338 million, reaching the upper end of its forecast range. This improvement led to a rise in EBIT margin from 12.1% in 2023 to 12.4% in 2024, largely due to strict cost management. However, restructuring costs increased from €19 million to €29 million.

Despite these gains, total revenue declined slightly by 0.8%, mainly due to weaker performances in key markets such as the UK and the US. North America faced a 6.6% decline, largely due to the loss of Pfizer as a client, while the UK’s performance was dragged down by Havas Health and Havas Creative.

However, Havas saw strong growth in other regions, particularly in Latin America, which posted an impressive 14.7% organic growth in 2024, led by double-digit increases in Havas Creative and Havas Media Networks. Europe recorded a modest 1.2% increase, supported by France’s Olympic-related momentum, while Asia-Pacific & Africa saw a 1.1% rise, driven by Havas Media and Havas Health.

The company’s financial result for the year showed a negative €37 million, compared to a negative €31 million in 2023. However, interest expenses fell from €8 million to €2 million, easing some financial pressure.

Havas credited its "Converged" strategy, launched in June 2024, as a key driver of its growth. The company is investing €400 million in data, technology, and artificial intelligence through 2027, aiming to merge creativity with advanced digital tools to enhance client solutions.

CEO and Chairman Yannick Bolloré called 2024 a "historic year" for Havas, citing its successful Euronext Amsterdam listing and transformation efforts. "Havas is now in a strong position to drive long-term value and reinforce its standing as a top challenger in the communications and marketing industry," he said.