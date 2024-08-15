India Shines: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ad campaign highlights nation's achievements in sports, space, and more

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture has launched an ad campaign called, "Har Ghar Tiranga".
The advertisement features a range of achievements of India across sports, space, technology, and other areas in the past year. For instance, the victory of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Barbados, glimpses of cricketer Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other team players posing in front of the trophy, athlete Neeraj Chopra winning silver medal at Paris Olympics, shooter Manu Bhaker bagging bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, visuals of Indian Hockey Team, the success of Chandrayaan 3 Mission, etc.
Additionally, the ad campaign showcased the rich diversity of India. From Leh Ladakh to Kanyakumari, the song comprises multilingual lyrics.
The song also displayed the valor of the Indian armed forces, including the women in defense.
On August 13, the Ministry of Culture organized the Tiranga Yatra in Delhi. The event saw the participation of more than 2500 individuals from all walks of life, ranging from youth, artists, creative professionals, and college students to school children, youth vloggers, officials, and members of the public.
Notably, Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently announced the third edition of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" (HGT) campaign from 9-15 August as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The Minister urged the citizens to hoist the Tiranga at their homes click a selfie with the flag and upload it on harghartiranga.com