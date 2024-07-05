Kantar's Soumya Mohanty on adapting creative strategies for the digital landscape

Kantar has unveiled the most effective and creative ads across India in 2023 after testing more than 12,000 creatives for its clients around the world in 2023. Over 11% (1,400+) of those creatives were tested in India.

What makes these awards unique is that consumers are the jury. As people control a brand's fortunes through their spending power, their voice decides what is effective advertising. The India report shortlists close to 300 ads, tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels.

The winners list has doubled from last year, with Kantar awarding 10 standout performers in the Television ads category and 4 in the Digital ads category.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, shares how South India demands original ads and not recycled ones, importance of emotions in advertising, what brands can learn from Surf's Daag Achhe Hai/Stains are Good and more.

The report mentions "original creatives for South" and "adaptations for South". Can you elaborate on the key differences between these two categories and why they are important for the Indian market? How does it reflect the advertising landscape in India?

National advertising campaigns don't always resonate in the South. Cultural differences are significant, and only a fraction of ads translate effectively. Southern audiences have distinct preferences – they appreciate content that reflects their unique cultural identity.

This award celebrates advertisers who tailor their campaigns for the South Indian market. Godrej's ad, for example, takes a pan-Indian concept (a politician) but executes it in a way that captures the essence of South India – quirky characters, vibrant music, and a loud, energetic style. It's an original ad, specifically created for the South.

This approach contrasts with "adaptation" strategies, like using a South Indian celebrity in a Complan ad, or changing the dish in a Vim commercial for different regions. While these are attempts at localization, they lack the depth and originality that truly resonates with Southern audiences.

The study highlights the importance of emotions in advertising. Can you share some specific examples from this year's winners that demonstrate effective use of emotional storytelling?

In India, digital ads that tug at your heartstrings reign supreme. Data shows they build brand value three times faster than emotionless ones, and are 1.8 times more likely to go viral.

The winning formula? Ads like Royal Enfield's, which celebrate the unique bond between a rider and their bike. It's not your typical "guy driving fast" commercial – it delves deeper, showcasing the emotional connection.

The magic extends to TV too. Take Bournvita's "Tayyari Jeet Ki" ad – it goes beyond "winning is everything." It packs a powerful message, reminding viewers that true victory lies in the preparation, the journey, not just the trophy.

Effective content on TV does not automatically mean success in digital. Can you elaborate on the biggest challenges for brands in adapting their creative strategies for the digital landscape?

Short attention spans online necessitate capturing viewers' interest much faster compared to the passive engagement of television advertising. Squeezing a TV ad into a digital format presents a challenge: introducing the brand quicker. Unlike television commercials, where the reveal can linger, digital demands a faster brand introduction. This necessitates stronger, more consistent brand elements throughout the ad to ensure a swift connection with viewers.

Practical hurdles exist, too. On platforms like Reels, how much does sound matter compared to visuals? Digital ads can embrace a quirky style, even incorporating the language of online platforms, especially social media – something television advertising can't replicate.

Moving a winning TV ad to digital is a gamble, with a roughly 50% chance of success.

Surf has been recognized for "Most Consistently Effective Advertiser". Can you talk about some of the key factors that contribute to this consistency and how other brands can learn from this?

Surf's "Daag Ache Hai" (Stains are Good) campaign is a stroke of genius. It takes a positive spin on stains, showing them as a consequence of fun activities like Holi celebrations. Stains can also appear in heartwarming scenarios like dads cooking or families playing games. While inconvenient, these stains represent positive moments in life. This progressive advertising approach maintains a strong core message - stains are good because they signify joyful experiences.