Lowe Lintas launches new campaign for Google Pay ft. Kajol

Lowe Lintas has recently launched a campaign in collaboration with Google Pay. The campaign, starring Bollywood actress Kajol.

In a rapidly evolving e-payment landscape, consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and security in their financial transactions. By teaming up with Kajol, Google Pay aims to forge a deeper connection with users across diverse demographics.

Naveen Gaur, Group Chief Operating Officer (Growth & Innovation), MullenLowe Lintas Group said, "With digital payments becoming an integral part of our daily lives, we wanted to reiterate and reassure users about GPay's ability to handle their payment needs in a simple, secure and fast way.

To bring this to life, we let the product take centre stage with the audio and visual mnemonic of the blue tick serving as a positive reaffirmation of a seamless payment on the app. Be it merchant payments, FASTag or mobile recharge, our protagonist Kajol and her family and friends go about using GPay. Supported with a musical track in the background reinforcing ‘Sab Tick Hai’."

The campaign's narrative revolves around the everyday experiences of individuals navigating their financial journeys with Google Pay. From enabling the customer to make a purchase using any UPI QR, recharging their FASTag enroute the destination to quick renewal of entertainment subscriptions, each interaction is imbued with a sense of trust and reassurance, emblematic of Google Pay's steadfast commitment to user security and convenience.

Mohit Pasricha, Unit Creative Director, Lowe Lintas added, “Consumers are not writers; they don't express emotions like we might. Their trust reflects in many different ways. One such way is how they enunciate and call out the brand's name. This is the simple observation we proceeded with. The way one might say 'Google Pay Hai' says it all.”