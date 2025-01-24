MAST & MEH: Indriya, BoAt, Lenskart, Havell’s, and more

Brands roll out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in last year. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads are total stunners and the ones that really bummed out!

Mast

Brand: Indriya

Agency: Ogilvy India

Indriya’s first-ever bridal collection ad is nothing short of a visual delight. Set in the majestic Shiv Niwas Palace, it features Aditi Rao Hydari and Shaheer Sheikh in a love story that’s as much about the bride’s devotion to her Indriya jewellery as it is about her impending marriage. There’s a whimsical charm in seeing how every bracelet, necklace, and earring finds a special place in the bride’s heart—almost like they were destined to be there all along. The campaign beautifully conveys that blissful, everlasting bond women share with their favourite jewellery, especially when it’s tied to an once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Mast

Brand: BoAt Lifestyle

Agency: Inhouse

This new boAt campaign nails the balance of wit and pride with a satirical mockumentary that’s actually fun to watch. Ravi Gupta’s comedic timing, paired with a delightfully over-the-top tour guide, makes for a quirky spin on the long-standing China myth. The tour guide sets out to “expose” boAt’s supposed Chinese factory, only to be hilariously proven wrong in every scene—think Indian workers, Indian devices, and thoroughly Indian quirks. It’s a cheeky way to showcase boAt’s genuine commitment to Make in India without hammering you over the head with a sales pitch. If you’re craving a light-hearted laugh that also celebrates homegrown innovation, this campaign hits the spot.

Mast

Brand: Motilal Oswal

Agency: Inhouse

Looking for a fun yet eye-opening way to spot sneaky scammers? The #YehConHai campaign from Motilal Oswal Financial Services is here to do just that. The three short films, starring scammers pretending to be Motilal Oswal heavyweights like Raamdeo Agrawal, Ajay Menon, and Nitin Shanbhag serve up real-life fraud tactics in a dramatized style that’s both informative and engaging. Each scenario is a quick, entertaining lesson on the red flags to watch for, ensuring you’re better equipped to keep your finances secure. If staying scam-smart is on your to-do list, #YehConHai is a mast watch!

Meh

Brand: Rajdhani Foods

Agency: Inhouse

If you’re looking for a breezy, natural way to sell besan, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday faking a rainstorm probably isn’t it. Sure, both bring star power, but plopping them onto a film set to engineer monsoon vibes for a plate of pakode feels about as authentic as cardboard thunderclouds. The whole thing screams “Huh?” more than “Wow,” especially since we usually see these two pushing high-end fashion, not kitchen staples. In the end, the artificial downpour doesn’t wash away the awkwardness—it just leaves you with a soggy storyline and a couple of forced smiles.

Mast

Brand: Lenskart

Lenskart’s latest ad is a total mast mash-up of nostalgia and new-age fun! Reprising Shakti Kapoor’s legendary Crime Master Gogo (now dubbed Popo) from Andaaz Apna Apna is a cheeky move that instantly hooks viewers. From his iconic metallic get-up to his trademark hysterics—“Gold kaha hai?”—Crime Master Popo strides into the Lenskart store with all the drama (and laughter) we remember from the original film. The script cleverly revives that over-the-top villain energy, but the joke here is all about Lenskart’s Gold membership. Watching Kapoor find out about free eye tests and exclusive offers is a hilarious, modern spin on a classic character. Overall, it’s a fun, fast-paced watch, celebrating both vintage Bollywood flair and smart brand perks!

Meh

Brand: Havell’s

Agency: 82.5 Communications

If you’re looking for a head-turning style upgrade, Havells’ new ads with Vicky Kaushal might leave you shrugging rather than shouting “Wow!” Sure, the #TakeChargeofYourLook tagline tries to jazz up the usual grooming pitch, but the actual content barely lifts off the runway. First up, Vicky’s neighbourly cameo feels like a dull sitcom plot—easy grooming tip. It’s cute for a second, but then you realize you’ve seen this routine in a dozen other trimmer commercials. In the second film, Vicky’s “helpful friend” act leans heavily on the idea that better grooming magically unlocks your life’s potential. Cool sentiment, but the message plays it too safe.

Mast

Brand: Ludic

Agency: Braindad