MediBuddy's Mother’s Day campaign #MaaKiSehat celebrates moms as eternal caregivers

MediBuddy has unveiled a campaign -#MaaKiSehat. The inspiring campaign video aims to recognise the selfless, nurturing care mothers provide from the moment a child is born.

The campaign urges viewers to actively participate in their mothers' well-being by encouraging them to seek medical advice whenever needed.

Mothers are the cornerstones of our families, often prioritising the health and well-being of their loved ones above their own. This dedication of theirs often leads to neglecting their own healthcare needs. Universally, mothers are observed to put their families' health first, potentially compromising their long-term well-being.

The campaign acknowledges mothers' irreplaceable role in our lives, particularly regarding our well-being. While flowers and chocolates are cherished tokens of appreciation, this Mother’s Day MediBuddy's campaign encourages a more meaningful gift – the gift of health.

By offering convenient access to doctors through its platform, MediBuddy allows mothers to become their own healthcare advocates, ensuring they receive the same level of care and attention they so generously provide to their families.

Saibal Biswas, SVP, and Head of Marketing, Partnerships & PR at MediBuddy- “Mothers represent humanity's first encounter with unconditional love and caretaking. We understand that mothers often put themselves last, but it is time to change that narrative. This campaign is a reminder to honour that and ensure every mother has access to the healthcare support they deserve. This empowers them to prioritise their own health and well-being while allowing them to continue showering us with love and care for years to come. We recognise that seeking healthcare can be daunting, especially when juggling the responsibilities of motherhood. This Mother’s Day, let us help our mother prioritise her health – because a healthy mom is a happy mom.”