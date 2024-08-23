Mindful indulgence and purposeful choices redefine consumption habits

The landscape of snacking in India is undergoing a significant transformation, moving beyond mere sustenance to become a mindful ritual that nurtures the mind, body, and soul. This evolution is vividly captured in the latest State of Snacking™ report by Mondelēz International, which was unveiled today, offering a comprehensive look into the shifting snacking habits of Indian consumers.

The 5th edition of this global consumer trends study, developed in collaboration with The Harris Poll, provides deep insights into changing preferences of consumers. It highlights the growing emphasis on mindful indulgence, snack curation, and purpose-driven consumption, underscoring the changing role of snacks in daily life.

According to the report, 82% of Indian consumers now find greater enjoyment in their snacks when consumed mindfully, with 79% prioritizing smaller portions of indulgent snacks over larger servings of low-fat alternatives. In a striking revelation, 71% of respondents would rather give up social media for a month than part ways with chocolate, illustrating the deep emotional connection many Indians have with this beloved treat. Additionally, 80% of Indians describe savouring chocolate as akin to a "mini vacation for the senses," highlighting its role in providing not just physical, but also mental and emotional satisfaction.

Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelēz India, remarked on these findings, saying, "The State of Snacking Report 2023 delves deeper into the dynamic landscape of India, revealing a fascinating trend of indulgence, mindfulness, and curiosity. What's truly intriguing is consumers are seeking snacks that align with their values and offer delightful experiences, savouring snacks that are consumed mindfully with controlled portions but without compromise on the taste. This trend resonates with our commitment to crafting a diverse portfolio to meet these evolving preferences. We're excited to continue our journey of snacking innovation, creating memorable experiences with every bite."

The report further underscores that snacking in India is not just a response to hunger but has evolved into a daily ritual embraced by 97% of consumers. The findings indicate that Millennials (79%) and Gen Z (71%) in particular, are turning to snacks for comfort and distraction, highlighting a broader social shift towards more adaptable eating habits. This shift is driven by changing lifestyles and the increasing demand for convenient, on-the-go alternatives that fit into busy schedules.

The State of Snacking Report 2023 also points out to the growing demand for personalized snacking experiences, with 89% of Indian consumers associating snacks with special moments or specific times of the day. This ritualistic approach to snacking emphasizes its emotional significance and highlights the opportunity for brands to cater to these evolving experiences.

Among the additional key findings of the report:

Snack Curation and Adventurous Tastes Indian consumers are seeking novelty, with 85% valuing the combination of flavours and textures in their snacks. Moreover, 81% of consumers express excitement about trying new snacks, with 78% identifying themselves at "snack adventurers."

Digital Avenues The digital realm plays a crucial role in snacking discovery, with 84% of consumers turning to platforms like Instagram for inspiration. Among Millennials, 93% rely on online research, and 84% of social media users are hooked by these platforms for snack inspiration.