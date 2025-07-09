Tips Music's adex rises 69%; music revenue accounted for Rs 310 crore in FY25

Tips Music advertisement expenditure increased by 69% to Rs 13.8 crore in fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 8.2 crore in the previous financial year.

During the fiscal year 2025, Tips Music registered a net profit of Rs 166.5 crore, an increase of 30.98% compared to Rs 127 crore in FY24.

The revenue from operations surged to Rs 310.6 crore in FY25 as against Rs 241.5 crore in the year-ago period. The music revenue accounted for Rs 310.6 crore for FY 2024-25 as compared to 241.5 crore in the previous year, representing an increase of 28.61%.

The royalty expenses of the company climbed to Rs 4.3 crore in the fiscal year 2025 versus Rs 3.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Tips Music, in its FY25 annual report, stated that digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, among others, have become a dominant revenue source for the music industry, shifting the earnings model from album sales to royalties based on streams. In 2024, paid subscriptions grew from 8 million to 10.5 million, and the average monthly streams per paid user were more than 1,000 for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, short-form video platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts dominated the social media landscape and remained at the core of digital content consumption and strategy. According to Instagram Reels Statistics 2025, India has become the largest market for Instagram Reels, with 38.5 crore users, followed by the United States with 16.6 crore and Brazil with 13.5 crore. YouTube Music and Premium surpassed 10 crore subscribers, including trials, in early 2025, as per the YouTube Statistics 2025.

It said that among films, music, news, and television, only music remained at the top of the content pyramid on the basis of repeated monetization.

The entertainment firm said that the company will continue to deliver consistent growth and revenue as it bolsters its latest technology and innovation in its businesses.

According to Chairman Kumar Taurani, Tips Music ended the year with a Cash and cash equivalents balance of Rs 271 crore.