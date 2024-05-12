Mother's Day: Brands celebrating motherhood

Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the influence of mothers in society, motherhood, and maternal bonds. It's a day to appreciate and thank mothers for their love, care, and sacrifices. As Mother's Day approaches, let's take a look at some heartwarming campaigns by brands that are celebrating motherhood through their advertisements.

Brand- Prega News

Prega News is celebrating Mother's Day 2024 by supporting a couple's choice when it comes to having a second child. Their campaign, #LetThemDecide, highlights the importance of respecting every mother's decision and wishes them a fulfilling motherhood journey.

Brand- Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy's #MaaJaisi campaign beautifully captures the essence of motherhood. It recognizes that there is a little bit of mother in everyone, whether it's a father, a friend, or even a stranger. The campaign, with lyrics by Gulzar Sahab and music by Shor Police, celebrates everything that is "like a mother."

Brand- Teleflora

Teleflora's "MotHER: A Teleflora Love Story" celebrates mothers for who they are beyond just being mothers. It acknowledges their ambitions, adventures, and wild spirit, emphasizing that motherhood is just one part of their identity.

Brand- Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.'s Mother's Day campaign honors mothers with meaningful gifts. From 18k gold and diamond bracelets to diamond rings, Tiffany & Co. celebrates the everlasting bond shared between mothers and their children.

Brand- Swiggy

Swiggy's "Delighting Your Mom" campaign revolves around siblings competing to delight their mother with special treats delivered through Swiggy Food. The campaign highlights the joy of making mothers feel loved and special on Mother's Day.

Brand- Zomato