Mountain Dew's summer campaign kicks off with Hrithik Roshan

Mountain Dew launched its 2024 summer campaign today with a new storyline of purposeful courage, a story about overcoming fear to save a friend. The campaign features Mountain Dew’s brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, who has been associated with the brand for over a decade and is as synonymous to the brand as the ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’ tagline. The film is filled with stunts and lots of adrenaline, typical of Mountain Dew ads.

Akankshaa Dalal, category head, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, “We have always been a brand that has stood for courage, our tagline ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai” lives the narrative not just for the brand but for India a country where pushing boundaries is the new norm. The brand has always acknowledged that fear is inevitable, it creates resistance, but it is courage that enables a single step ahead taking us to the point of ‘liberation’ or ‘victory’. So far, we have celebrated this as a personal triumph but for the first time Mountain Dew through this new summer campaign has brought a ‘purposeful courage’ narrative to the forefront. A story about overcoming fear to save someone else it is. When you have a tagline like ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’ and a brand ambassador like ‘Hrithik’ they are so synonymous with the brand that you don’t have to look to far to find meaning.