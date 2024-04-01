comScore            

      Advertising

      BoAt’s ad sinks?: Apple-bashing ad created by Tanmay Bhat gets backlash

      The boAt vs Apple ad has taken the internet by storm. Mixed reactions all-round. Is it a good addition to combative ads? Find out.

      By  Varun ShethApr 1, 2024 12:49 PM
      BoAt’s ad sinks?: Apple-bashing ad created by Tanmay Bhat gets backlash
      While some viewers embraced this message, applauding boAt for its boldness and creativity, others remained unconvinced. There is an all-out online war advocating for and against the ad.

      Imagine a bustling Indian household, where a spirited young woman stands her ground, advocating for something she truly believes in. This isn't just any ordinary debate—it's a battle of preferences, a clash of brands, and a testament to individual choice.

      In this ad by boAt, a leading Indian audio brand, the narrative unfolds with a simple premise: the girl wants to use her boAt earphones, but her family insists she stick to a more "brand loyal" option, that the entries family swears by - hinting at the global tech giant, Apple.

      The father, a stern figure of tradition and loyalty, argues for the familiar, highlighting the comfort of the known and the trusted. The mother, with a touch of pragmatism, emphasizes the ecosystem and its seamless integration. The grandmother, challenges the status quo, advocating for change and innovation.

      Amidst this familial discord, the girl stands firm, not swayed by brand names or ecosystems. For her, it's about the sound, the quality that resonates with her, not just in her ears but in her heart. She chooses boAt.

      The ad's message is clear: it's not about blind loyalty or brand names; it's about the experience, the connection, and the love for the product. The tagline, "Don't be a fanboy, be a boAthead," encapsulates this sentiment, urging people to break free from the chains of brand loyalty and explore something new, something uniquely Indian.

      While some viewers embraced this message, applauding boAt for its boldness and creativity, others remained unconvinced. There is an all-out online war advocating for and against the ad.

      Gabbar Singh, a popular internet figure took to X to share, “Boat asking people to ditch Apple and go for Boat earphones. It’s like OYO mocking Taj hotels. People aren’t booking Taj properties just for comfortable bed & pillows. Similarly people aren’t paying 23000/- just for the sound quality :)”

      Netizens emphasized that people don't just buy Apple for sound quality; there's a whole ecosystem and brand experience that comes with it.

      Ad and marketing professional Bhatnatually shared on X, “Somewhere a copy writer for boAt has gone home thinking he has 'socked it to Apple' by writing 'no fruits were harmed in making this ad'. And trade portals are reporting it as 'shots fired!'. Again, I am happy for boAt's popularity and wish them more success. Such initiatives will make the brand's current and prospective customers (unlikely to be those who can afford and seek Apple products) happy with their choice. Also mock all you will of the 'Apple ecosystem' but if you've experienced it - the network across iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV and AirPods is desired. Competition cannot simply wish it away. Irony is the creative industry is full of Apple fanboys.”

      Furthermore, there were criticisms regarding boAt's sourcing of products from China, which led some to question the use of patriotism in the ad's narrative.

      Another X user, Ishwar Bagga said, "This is for the preparation of April 1(April Fool) - Don’t take the bait."

      Some, on the other hand believed that the ad served it purpose of getting people talking. Bhaskar Majumdar a user on X said, "The ad served its purpose of sparking conversation and drawing attention, even leading to comparisons with Apple, which is quite a feat. It's all about generating buzz and being mentioned alongside top brands, even if the comparison isn't entirely fair. They've gained significant mileage and attention as a result."

      Kamal Kumar, another X user said, "@amangupta0303 has achieved what he wanted. People are talking about #boat. He knows his target audience and any publicity is good publicity."

      The ad got people talking, and if that was the goal then it's a good sign, right? The team behind the ad did think different to try and do something better.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 11:41 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      April Fools' Day: Brands get creative with playful social media pranks

      April Fools' Day: Brands get creative with playful social media pranks

      Advertising

      Tech ad showdown: The most memorable comparative campaigns in history

      Tech ad showdown: The most memorable comparative campaigns in history

      Brand Marketing

      Apples to boAts comparison: What went right and wrong with boAt's ad jab at Apple?

      Apples to boAts comparison: What went right and wrong with boAt's ad jab at Apple?

      Brand Marketing

      Edtech vanishes from IPL, spending plunges to almost zero in two years

      Edtech vanishes from IPL, spending plunges to almost zero in two years

      How it Works

      Where does the news genre fit in media strategies for the upcoming elections?

      Where does the news genre fit in media strategies for the upcoming elections?

      How it Works

      The Indian Premier League and the India Political League: Where are advertisers hedging their bets?

      The Indian Premier League and the India Political League: Where are advertisers hedging their bets?

      Brand Marketing

      Mum’s the word: Ad and marketing agencies wary of talking about the poll-related work

      Mum’s the word: Ad and marketing agencies wary of talking about the poll-related work