NPCI launches a national campaign with new brand positioning

ADVERTISEMENT
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), announced the launch of its new brand positioning, ‘Always Forward,’. NPCI’s new positioning highlights its belief that digital financial transactions are key drivers of individual and national progress, empowering millions to move forward, one transaction at a time, stated the company.
Ramesh Yadav, Chief of Marketing, NPCI, said, “’Always Forward’ will resonate with the inner striver in everyone, who aspires for a brighter future and leverages technology to advance it. This positioning reflects our dedication to making financial transactions not only easy and secure, but also a catalyst for personal and national progress. NPCI’s ‘Always Forward’ is a celebration of progress, innovation, and the transformative power of digital payments to shape India’s future.”
As part of this initiative, NPCI is launching its brand campaign under the same name. The campaign will feature dynamic creatives across print, digital, ambient media, and cinema, all designed to inspire and engage a diverse audience nationwide. The campaign highlights how NPCI’s solutions empower individuals to move forward in life with ease and confidence.
In addition to showcasing real-life use cases, the ‘Always Forward’ campaign aims to inspire India’s next generation of strivers—young students, tech enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs—to embrace digital payments and actively participate in the evolving digital economy.
The campaign seeks to build trust, emphasize NPCI’s impact, and foster greater inclusivity in India’s payments landscape, further highlighted the company.