      SriLankan Airlines' ad celebrates Ramayana trail, wins praise online

      By  Storyboard18Nov 11, 2024 10:35 AM
      The five-minute ad features a grandmother telling her grandson the story of the Ramayana from a children's book

      SriLankan Airlines has won widespread praise for its heartwarming advertisement promoting the Ramayana Trail, a journey through Sri Lanka's iconic locations connected to the ancient Hindu epic. The five-minute ad features a grandmother telling her grandson the story of the Ramayana from a children's book, sparking curiosity about the island where Ravana, the demon king, held Sita captive.

      As the grandson asks about the place where Sita was imprisoned, the grandmother explains that the island, known in the epic as Lanka, is modern-day Sri Lanka. "All the places in the Ramayana are real. Today we know Lanka as Sri Lanka," she says, as the video showcases stunning visuals of the Ramayana-related sites across the country.

      One of the key locations highlighted in the ad is Ravana's Cave near Ella, believed to be where Sita was kept before being moved to the Ashoka Vatika, which is also featured in the advertisement. The video also highlights the Seetha Amman Temple in the town of Nuwara Eliya, which is associated with the Ashoka Vatika, and is maintained by the Indian Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

      In another touching moment, the ad references the famous Ram Setu, a natural chain of islands between India and Sri Lanka, said to be the bridge built by Rama’s army to reach Lanka. "Is the bridge still standing?" the grandson asks. "Yes, you can still see it today," the grandmother responds.

      SriLankan Airlines’ ad not only showcases the cultural and spiritual significance of these sites but also encourages travelers to explore Sri Lanka's rich heritage, making the Ramayana Trail a must-see destination for history and mythology enthusiasts.


