Omnicom seeks CCI nod for acquisition of Interpublic Group

The global marketing and advertising company Omnicom Group Inc. has filed a combination request with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its proposed acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). The blockbuster deal values the combined entity at approximately $30 billion, with $65 billion in global media billings.

Under the proposed transaction, Omnicom’s wholly owned subsidiary, EXT Subsidiary Inc. (Omnicom Merger Sub), will merge with IPG, resulting in IPG becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnicom. The merger will see Omnicom Merger Sub cease to exist, while IPG continues its operations under the new ownership structure.

The merger, expected to close in the second half of 2025, is subject to regulatory approvals worldwide, including from the CCI, as well as shareholder votes from both companies.

Late last year, in a joint statement, the companies described the move as a “tremendous strategic opportunity” for stakeholders, underscoring their commitment to enhancing platform capabilities and talent as part of a far-reaching network expansion. The merger promises to create a "uniquely comprehensive portfolio of services," positioning the new entity as a powerful "marketing and sales partner" in a rapidly changing world. With the industry evolving at breakneck speed, the newly formed company aims to leverage its scale and resources to meet the demands of a dynamic market.

The announcement comes more than a decade after Omnicom attempted, but ultimately failed, to merge with the French Publicis Groupe in a $35 billion deal that collapsed in 2014 due to disagreements over terms.

Omnicom CEO John Wren expressed confidence during a recent investor call, stating, “We’re prepared to address any regulatory concerns and believe this won’t pose significant issues.”