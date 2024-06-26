Posterscope India rolls out 'See Life in Panorama' OOH campaign for L'Oréal Paris

Cosmetic brand L’Oréal Paris in partnership with Posterscope India, has launched a CGI Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign, 'See Life in Panorama', starring American model Kendall Jenner. The campaign is a key part of the grand launch of the much-anticipated Panorama Mascara in India, a global bestseller renowned for making eyes appear up to 1.4 times bigger.

Conceptualised and executed by Posterscope, the out-of-home (OOH) agency from dentsu India, this CGI campaign is displayed on a cluster of billboards in the neighborhood of Bandra Turner Road. It will also be featured on other physical billboards in prominent Mumbai locations, including Worli Sea Link, Juhu Tara Road, and Goregaon West, creating strong cues of luxury, stated the company.

The CGI concept integrates traditional billboards with digital amplification. The campaign illustrates the mascara’s advanced formula that captures every lash, stated the company.

Enhanced with L’Oréal Paris’ exclusive five percent STRETCHFLEX COMPLEX technology, the campaign emphasizes the product’s ability to volumize every lash for a fully fanned-out, panoramic effect.

Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oréal Paris India commented, “We are thrilled to unveil this innovative OOH campaign to launch the gold-star Panorama Mascara in India. Panorama Mascara, all wrapped in its glossy gold packaging is here to give a luxurious experience to all our consumers, with every coat. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to set new benchmarks for product & marketing innovation because we believe - you’re worth it!”