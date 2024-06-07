Publicis India crafts 'Fabulously Futuristic' campaign for Enamor's new lingerie

Publicis India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has unveiled its latest campaign, "Fabulously Futuristic," for Enamor, India's premier lingerie brand. This campaign celebrates the active, modern woman and highlights the features of Enamor's revolutionary “Innovations” line.

Developed by Publicis India, "Fabulously Futuristic" is a series of six digital films that breaks away from traditional lingerie advertising. Every film focuses on a product from the “Innovations” line-up, showcasing the unique features of each.

"Enamor has been at the forefront of innovation in the category for a long time. So, for the Innovations range campaign, we wanted the brand to claim what it rightfully owns. It showcases stylish, strong women flexing their bodies and possibilities in moments of complete unabashed freedom that the cutting-edge technology in the bras support them with. We chose artforms like ballet and aerial yoga to power punch the ‘proof of concepts’ beautifully. The music and movements are all a celebration of the Enamor woman’s free spirit as she moves into a fabulous future," said Shitu Patil & Aman Mannan, Joint National Creative Directors, Publicis India.