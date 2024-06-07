Publicis India crafts 'Fabulously Futuristic' campaign for Enamor's new lingerie

Publicis India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has unveiled its latest campaign, "Fabulously Futuristic," for Enamor, India's premier lingerie brand. This campaign celebrates the active, modern woman and highlights the features of Enamor's revolutionary “Innovations” line.
Developed by Publicis India, "Fabulously Futuristic" is a series of six digital films that breaks away from traditional lingerie advertising. Every film focuses on a product from the “Innovations” line-up, showcasing the unique features of each.
"Enamor has been at the forefront of innovation in the category for a long time. So, for the Innovations range campaign, we wanted the brand to claim what it rightfully owns. It showcases stylish, strong women flexing their bodies and possibilities in moments of complete unabashed freedom that the cutting-edge technology in the bras support them with. We chose artforms like ballet and aerial yoga to power punch the ‘proof of concepts’ beautifully. The music and movements are all a celebration of the Enamor woman’s free spirit as she moves into a fabulous future," said Shitu Patil & Aman Mannan, Joint National Creative Directors, Publicis India.
The campaign itself comes from a basic human truth, says Sandra Daniels, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Enamor. “Lingerie is an extremely personal and fundamental part of a woman’s life. Not only is it a product she uses every single day, but also an essential experience for her as a woman. She wants to ensure that she is picking a piece that is perfect in every way- be it the perfect fit, the perfect fabric or the perfect style. With the Innovations campaign, we have aimed to address these concerns and all with the objective of allowing women to have the best lingerie experience, so they can be completely free and comfortable to explore and experience their most fabulous self.”