PUMA India rolls out ‘YOU NEED BALLS’ campaign featuring Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh

Ahead of the women’s key cricketing season, PUMA India has launched a campaign with cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, amongst others as true gamers. Giving a fresh spin to its 'Cricket Is Everyone’s Game' campaign, the brand executed a photoshoot with cricketers, headlining 'YOU NEED BALLS'.

As per the company, the imagery captures the cricketers in bold poses and puts the spotlight on their record-breaking achievements. The photoshoot also features Sajana Sajeevan, Hemalatha Dayalan and Asha Sobhana.

To be the best in the world takes balls — The ones that can change a game, a tournament or even a career.



Wishing our girls the best on their journey to greatness. 🏆#CricketIsEveryonesGame pic.twitter.com/t36x3AImoG — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) October 4, 2024

Commenting on the campaign, Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Cricket Team and PUMA ambassador, said, “There’s no denying that cricket has historically been a male-dominated sport, but we women are fiercely changing that perception. We’ve been on a mission to shift the narrative since PUMA’s groundbreaking CRICKET IS EVERYONE’S GAME campaign, and this fresh take hits home as it reminds everyone of what truly matters in cricket. Whether you're batting, bowling, ‘keeping, or fielding, it’s all about balls. We’re here to change the conversation and show that true glory is earned ball-by-ball.”

It took 115 balls for captain Harmanpreet Kaur to stare down Australia and smash 171 runs, propelling a win in 2017. With only 29 balls, Richa Ghosh smashed her way to a record-breaking 64, becoming the highest-scoring wicketkeeper-batter, against UAE in 2024, stated the company.

Additionally, it took just 52 skillful balls for Asha Sobhana to make her mark, clinching a 4-wicket haul with a stunning 4/21 on her debut against South Africa in 2024. While Hemalatha Dayalan’s unbeaten 41 off 24 nail-biting balls led her team to victory over Bangladesh in 2024.

Sajana Sajeevan needed only 1 ball for a match-winning six at Bengaluru, 2024.

“Every ball in cricket presents a new challenge, and that’s what makes the game so exciting. Success is defined by how you handle each ball you face, every time you step onto the field. Whether you’re behind the stumps or at the crease, you need balls to ace the game. I am extremely happy to be a part of such a historic campaign with PUMA,” Richa Ghosh, wicketkeeper-batter and PUMA ambassador, added.