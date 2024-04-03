comScore            

      Ranveer Singh and pornstar Johnny Sins are back in BoldCare ad: More "cringe" or win?

      This time round, the premise is the incredibly monotonous TV shopping ads that run all night long.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 3, 2024 12:21 PM
      Ranveer Singh and pornstar Johnny Sins are back in BoldCare ad: More “cringe” or win?
      The ad is conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and the rest of the team at their firm Moonshot.

      Well well well. There’s another one! Boldcare has released another advert featuring co-founder and brand ambassador Ranveer Singh alongside pornstar Johnny Sins.

      This time round, the premise is the incredibly monotonous teleshopping ads that run all night long. Conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and the rest of the team at their firm Moonshot, this one is great. Singh plays the ‘good buy’ character selling the product while Sins plays multiple roles, something he is all too familiar with.

      The ad being from a bunch of comedians, lives up to the fun quotient and provides laughs at regular intervals. Not to forget, the stereotypical brand jingle at the end of the ad. This one’s sticking.

      The first ad was a satirise on soap opera dramas with their exaggerated scenes and dramatic background music. It portrayed Singh and Sins as siblings who were amid traditional family disputes- “kalesh.”

      Celebrities are usually seen sticking to advocating for generally ‘safer’ brands. Then, why did Ranveer Singh choose to break the mould by launching a sexual wellness brand? Well, it’s an interesting question but not too surprising. After all, if we’d expect anyone from Bollywood to voluntarily stand out, it would be Ranveer Singh.

      Singh is known for his charismatic, over-the-top and more often than not, loud personality. His overall energy is like a vibrant fireworks display. Be it his hilarious fashionista avatar or enthu-cutlet persona, he is likely to steal the spotlight no matter where he is and what he does. Nuanced is not a word you’d associate with him. And why would you? Who needs subtlety when you can sparkle like Ranveer Singh? Channelling his inner Rocky Randhawa and turning heads and breaking norms - he is the ultimate maverick.

      Bold Care doesn’t shy away from the taboo. Instead, it dives headfirst into the conversation with a wink, a smile, and a whole lot of swagger. Because let's face it, if anyone knows how to keep things exciting, it's Ranveer Singh. And, if the ads are any indication, this brand, just like Singh’s fashion choices will be hard to miss.


      First Published on Apr 3, 2024 12:09 PM

