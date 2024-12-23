Replacing WPP, IPG's Initiative wins Volvo's $500 mn global media account

Replacing WPP's Mindshare, IPG's Initiative has won the Swedish auto major Volvo's global media account, according to Adweek. The auto major initiated the pitch back in August, after 25 years.

According to COMvergence, the auto major's media spend is estimated to be around $500 million.

In its new mandate, the account spans key markets including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Sweden, Japan, Australia, and Korea and exclude China.

Storyboard18 reported that the Swedish auto manufacturer started a global review of its media planning and buying account in August.

Read more: Auto major Volvo initiates global media review

"Group-M media investments firm Mindshare is the incumbent and has had the account for 25 years. The review for Volvo's $448 million global media account will span international markets including the US and the UK," it was reported.

The win for IPG follows its recent announcement of being acquired by Omnicom, pending regulatory approvals.