            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • replacing-wpp-ipgs-initiative-wins-volvos-500-mn-media-account-51294

Replacing WPP, IPG's Initiative wins Volvo's $500 mn global media account

In August, Storyboard18 reported auto major Volvo initiating a global media review.

By  Storyboard18Dec 23, 2024 10:40 AM
Replacing WPP, IPG's Initiative wins Volvo's $500 mn global media account
WPP’s Mindshare was the 25-year incumbent of Volvo's $500 million media account.

Replacing WPP's Mindshare, IPG's Initiative has won the Swedish auto major Volvo's global media account, according to Adweek. The auto major initiated the pitch back in August, after 25 years.

According to COMvergence, the auto major's media spend is estimated to be around $500 million.

In its new mandate, the account spans key markets including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Sweden, Japan, Australia, and Korea and exclude China.

Storyboard18 reported that the Swedish auto manufacturer started a global review of its media planning and buying account in August.

"Group-M media investments firm Mindshare is the incumbent and has had the account for 25 years. The review for Volvo's $448 million global media account will span international markets including the US and the UK," it was reported.

The win for IPG follows its recent announcement of being acquired by Omnicom, pending regulatory approvals.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Martin Persson, Head of Volvo Cars APAC, addressed the future electric launches and its India portfolio plans. "We have a clear strategy here that every year we're going to launch one new fully electric car, and the first one out was the XC40 Recharge that came back in 2022. Then we had the C40 and this year we have the single-motor XC40 Recharge. Next up is the EX30, our next SUV, and then after that we will continue this strategy with one new car every year."


Tags
First Published on Dec 23, 2024 10:03 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

ASCI Academy launches Hindi versions of courses on responsible advertising

ASCI Academy launches Hindi versions of courses on responsible advertising

Advertising

CCPA's crackdown on misleading ads: Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study fined Rs 2 lakh

CCPA's crackdown on misleading ads: Shubhra Ranjan IAS Study fined Rs 2 lakh

Advertising

InspiRAYtion 18 - Crystal Gazing

InspiRAYtion 18 - Crystal Gazing

Advertising

How Pepsi’s ‘Nothing Official About It’ campaign stole the 'thanda' from Coca-Cola

How Pepsi’s ‘Nothing Official About It’ campaign stole the 'thanda' from Coca-Cola

How it Works

Rs 62,045 crore digital ad market can face 25% ad budget wastage: Publicis

Rs 62,045 crore digital ad market can face 25% ad budget wastage: Publicis

Advertising

MAST & MEH: Knorr, IKEA, Swiggy Instamart, Bisleri, Zebronics, and more

MAST & MEH: Knorr, IKEA, Swiggy Instamart, Bisleri, Zebronics, and more

Advertising

Bombay Shaving Company's marketing expenses rise 12% to Rs 40.2 crore in FY24: Report

Bombay Shaving Company's marketing expenses rise 12% to Rs 40.2 crore in FY24: Report