Revolt Motors rolls out ‘Built for Genaration Why’ campaign

Revolt Motors, electric bike manufacturer initiated a marketing drive with a TV-led campaign, bolstered by digital presence and strategic OOH media presence in 65 cities. The campaign is geared towards new age riders.
The ‘Built for Generation Why’ campaign highlights the bike's 150 km range on a single charge, paired with a monthly EMI starting at Rs 2799/.
Anjali Rattan Nashier, business chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors, highlighted the strategic timing of the campaign and said, “The new generation of riders display a high level of tech-savviness, mindful spending, and an eco- conscious mindset, driving a keen interest in e-mobility. Our products, with their stylish and ergonomic design and being lighter on the pocket, holds broader appeal, not only among today's youth but also to a wider audience. Additionally, our expansion to 115 dealerships nationwide further strengthens accessibility, catering to the growing demand for sustainable mobility.”