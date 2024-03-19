Britannia and Mindshare roll out AI-powered camera campaign for NutriChoice featuring Ranveer Singh

Britannia, foods and beverages companies in collaboration with its partner agency, Mindshare announced advancement in brand experience with the introduction of AI-powered mixed reality smartphone camera. The cutting-edge technology is built by Flam, AI-powered mixed reality content platform for marketing.

With this campaign, consumers will be able to scan the QR code on their smartphones leading to experiencing a video from Ranveer Singh within their smartphone camera experience. On scanning, the static image comes alive with a video that delivers the message that Britannia NutriChoice Digestive biscuit is the only digestive biscuit made with 100 percent atta and zero percent Maida. This experience will also soon be available at several retail touch points for consumers to experience, in addition to the print advertisement.

Utilising image tracking in 3D space, the camera employs feature points to generate immersive mixed-reality 3D content. With an operating speed of 60 frames per second, the camera ensures video playback, even during image translation or rotation. Powering this technology is the visual transformer, an AI model engineered for similarity matching and image recognition.

Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries, shared, "The application of technology in marketing is deepening and it is exciting to build such novel consumer experiences. Users can now immerse themselves through their phone camera, without the need for app downloads or webAR. It is truly rewarding to have partners like Mindshare, who powered this innovation and brought it to reality. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology to engage consumers in unexpected ways."

Amin Lakhani, chief executive officer, Mindshare shared, "From personalized content experiences to real-time engagement opportunities, this AI-powered camera technology is set to transform how consumers perceive and interact with brands. Together, Britannia and Mindshare are not just disrupting the status quo; we're pioneering a new paradigm — one that empowers consumers, amplifies creativity, and unlocks limitless possibilities for brand engagement."