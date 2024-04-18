Spotify encourages eligible Indian citizens to vote in 2024 general election via 'Play Your Part'

As India gears up for the 2024 general election, Spotify is collaborating with the Election Commission of India through a non-partisan campaign, ‘Play Your Part’. The initiative encourages eligible voters, especially the youth, to play their part by going out to vote.

“Partnership and collaboration are essential pillars of our voter awareness program at the Election Commission of India. I strongly believe that fostering informed and ethical electoral participation is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders in our democracy. It's really good to see Spotify, which holds significant influence among the youth, utilizing innovative music programming to create engaging voter awareness campaigns for the broader electorate”, said Santosh Ajmera, IIS Director, SVEEP Election Commission of India.

‘Play Your Part’ emphasizes that the power of the collective is realized when everyone comes together and plays their part by voting. This message has been communicated through a visual of the voters' marked finger, a unique feature of Indian elections, integrated with Spotify's scan code. Through in-app messaging, and by leveraging artist fandom that is unique to music and Spotify, the campaign intends to reach millions of listeners on the platform.

Through a specially curated on-platform hub featuring playlists to soundtrack the voting process, Spotify hopes to inspire eligible youth in India to cast their vote in the upcoming general elections.

● Our Voter’s Hub: The ‘Play Your Part’ hub gives listeners a number of destinations to choose from. ○ Soundtrack Your Vote: As citizens head to the polls, two playlists will accompany them. The first, called Play Your Part India, features the best of motivational songs across languages to encourage the youth to go and vote; the second, called Thank You For Voting, includes a mix of patriotic and fun dance tracks to celebrate with them after they play their part. ○ Playlists Providing Inspiration: In the hub, listeners will also find playlists to celebrate the election season. ● On-Platform Voter Messaging: Listeners will be encouraged to exercise their right and cast their votes through on-platform communication, leading them to the Election Commission of India website to find polling locations applicable to them, and more.