            

      BluSmart launches #SmartCitizen campaign for 2024 elections

      This initiative aims to generate awareness, empower and mobilise the voters in Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru to participate actively and responsibly in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2024 11:17 AM
      A month-long election awareness campaign will be executed through online and offline channels such as communication inside BluSmart EVs, in-app notifications, emailers and social media.

      BluSmart has launched its #SmartCitizen campaign to encourage Indian citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote on election day. This initiative aims to generate awareness, empower and mobilise the voters in Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru to participate actively and responsibly in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

      "Every vote counts, and every citizen can make a smart choice to contribute to the democratic process. As a partner in driving India’s growth, our #SmartCitizen campaign is a call to action for all citizens to exercise their right to vote and be active participants in shaping a smarter future for our nation. The campaign reflects BluSmart’s values as forward-thinkers, fostering a sense of responsibility among citizens and empowering them with seamless access to the polling stations." said Anirudh Arun, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart Fleet.

      A month-long election awareness campaign will be executed through online and offline channels such as communication inside BluSmart EVs, in-app notifications, emailers and social media. The #SmartCitizen campaign will further educate users on the significance of voting and how one vote can make a difference. Moreover, the incorporation of a voting badge by BluSmart for riders who participate in elections will incentivise civic engagement and foster a sense of accomplishment.

      On polling dates in Bengaluru - 26th April and in Delhi NCR - 25th May, BluSmart will offer discounted rides to its customers, enabling eligible citizens to cast their vote including the youth of India and the first-time voters to exercise their fundamental right to vote conveniently and on time.


      First Published on Apr 22, 2024 11:17 AM

