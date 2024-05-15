Elections 2024: BJP leads ad approval requests with Delhi Chief Electoral Office

With the model code of conduct in place for the ongoing general elections, parties must seek approval from the Delhi Chief Electoral Office to display any political advertisement in the city.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted the highest number of advertisements for approval at the Delhi Chief Electoral Office. According to PTI reports, between March 13 and May 8, the BJP has sough approval for approximately 2084 political advertisements. There were close to 517 applications submitted for the same.

Second in line was the Indian National Congress that submitted 118 applications for 349 political advertisements. Last but not the least was Aam Aadmi Party submitted six applications for an equal number of advertisements.

Overall, the Chief Electoral Office has approved a total of 2423 advertisements against 638 applications from all parties.

However, three applications for 16 advertisements from the BJP are still pending approval.

PTI quoted officials who said political parties submit applications for running short films and creative advertisements during election time, with each application potentially containing requests for multiple advertisements and short films.