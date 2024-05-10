The Indian Garage Co launches 'Be Your Own Sky' with brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian Garage Co (TIGC) has teamed up with its brand ambassador and cricketer, Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY, for a campaign, "Be Your Own Sky".

The “Be Your Own Sky” campaign kicked off with Suryakumar Yadav (SKY), exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, narrating his inspirational journey on his Instagram page, recounting how his struggles never defined him, and how he forged his path to success on his own terms.

The campaign is amplified by the #NeverGivesUpChallenge and in a touching gesture, SKY nominated his wife, Devisha Shetty, as his source of inspiration, who relentlessly pushes him to be better. He further invited others to nominate or tag someone they know for the #NeverGivesUpChallenge, to be inspired and learn from.

Suryakumar Yadav made a debut in a rap star persona, captivating audiences as he danced to a beat, showcasing the streetwear collection by TIGC.

Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO, of TIGC, said, "SKY’s meteoric rise in cricket despite facing numerous challenges resonates deeply with our brand ethos of resilience and empowerment. We aim to ignite that same spirit of determination within our community, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and never give up on their dreams.``