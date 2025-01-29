TV ad volumes declined by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023

A quick recap of 2024 has shown that advertising volumes on television, once considered the most efficient medium, saw a decline of 4% compared to the year before (2023).

TV ad volumes, however, experienced a 14% increase in 2024 compared to 2020, according to a TAM AdEx report.

The second quarter of 2024 saw a 6% growth compared to the first quarter, while the fourth quarter decreased by 6% compared to the third quarter, the report said.

HUL- the top advertiser of the year

In the year 2024, Hindustan Unilever was the leading advertiser with 16% share of ad volumes on TV.

The top 10 advertisers together covered 45% of the ad volume shares in the same year.

Interestingly, out of the top 10 brands present in 2024, five of them belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and three belonged to Hindustan Unilever.

Harpic remained the top advertiser in terms of brand, followed by Dettol toilet soaps, JioCinema App, Lizol, Surf Excel, Santoor, and Close Up, who collectively contributed 10% share of TV ad volumes.

The top categories in 2024 include toilet soaps, floor cleaners, washing powders, toothpaste, e-com/social media, milk beverages, shampoos, rubs and balms, chocolates and biscuits.

The report noted that there were more than 4,000 exclusive advertisers publicised in 2024 compared to the year before.

These were Velnik India, Canva, Express Broadcasting, Comfort Grid Technologies, Kirloskar Brothers, L N Gym, Phonepe Wealth Broking, Waterways Leisure Tourism, TravelXP India and Reliance BP Mobility

GEC- the top channel genre

In 2024, GEC (general entertainment channels) was the leading channel genre with a 30% share of ad volumes in both 2023 and 2024.

GEC genre was followed by News (26%), Movies (21%), Music (11%), Kids (4%) and others (7%).

Additionally, the top five channels genres accounted for more than 92% share of ad volumes during both 2024 and 2023.

5% growth in co-branding advertising

The report noted that co-branded advertising has garnered a lot of traction in the past few years. In fact, 2024 witnessed a 5% growth in co-branded ads as compared with 2023.

"A brand and movie both form an alliance to work together, creating marketing synergy. On television, there have been various co-branding efforts, which have created fantastic symbiotic relationship between the brands and movies," the report said. TAM AdEx monitors co-branding ads in association with movies on television.

Spotify App was the top brand associated with movies with a 7% share of co-branding ad volumes.

Interestingly, brands associated with Pushpa 2 covered 21% of the total share of co-branded ads during 2024.