United Airlines launches media network, Kinective Media

United Airlines has launched Kinective Media by United Airlines, a media network that uses insights from travel behaviors to connect customers to personalised, real-time advertising, content, experiences and offers from leading brands.

The technology platform will give marketers an opportunity to scale their reach across a wide range of channels including United's mobile app and inflight entertainment screens. Kinective Media is already working with brands such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy's, Chase United Co-Brand Credit Cards, TelevisaUnivision, IHG Hotels & Resorts, as well as agency groups like Dentsu.

As per its statement, the focus is on premium brand relationships across key verticals such as retail, luxury goods, financial services, automotive, media brands and travel.

Kinective Media plans a formal commercial launch at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. "We've built a first-of-its-kind, real-time, adtech-enabled traveler media network where brands have already started connecting to premium audiences at an unmatched scale," said Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus.

"United gives brands across a wide range of industries the ability to reach engaged customers throughout the entire marketing funnel – from brand consideration to conversion. There has been a huge strategic shift within this high growth sector in the past five years where advertisers and brands have come together to determine how best to connect with consumers in a way that's valuable, effective and personalised," he added.