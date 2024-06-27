            
      Viewers displayed 1.2x higher attention to ads on CTV during Tata IPL 2024, a neuroscience study reveals

      The study also revealed brand equity increased by 1.5 times on CTV compared to Linear TV and it doubled when compared to YouTube CTV.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2024 12:43 PM
      When it came to small screen, viewers were significantly more attentive to ads, 1.2 times higher than YouTube on mobile. Brand equity too increased by 1.2 times compared to YouTube on mobile.(Image source: @IPL via Twitter)

      Results of a neuroscience study aimed at understanding and quantifying how viewers respond to advertisements during the TATA IPL, reveal that viewers displayed much more attention to ad viewing on large screen CTV.

      JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2024, shared the research that highlights the engagement and purchase intent driven by ads viewed on JioCinema, both on Connected TV (CTV) and mobile platforms.

      With the 2024 season marking a milestone in digital streaming, JioCinema attracted a record number of 28 sponsors and over 1,400 advertisers. JioCinema achieved a viewership record with a 620 million reach during TATA IPL 2024.

      The study utilised advanced EEG brain mapping devices to measure key performance metrics, such as distraction levels, mental effort required to understand and remember ads, changes in brand equity, and purchase intent, directly from viewers' brains. Participants watched their favourite teams' matches along with the ads on various platforms, including JioCinema on CTV and mobile, and on Linear TV (LTV) channels. Comparative data was also collected from YouTube on CTV and mobile.

      Key Findings

      Large Screen (CTV)

      Viewers displayed much more attention to ad viewing, 1.2 times higher than LTV and YouTube CTV.

      Brand equity increased by 1.5 times compared to LTV and doubled compared to YouTube CTV.

      Small Screen (Mobile):

      Viewers were significantly more attentive to ads, 1.2 times higher than YouTube on mobile.

      Brand equity increased by 1.2 times compared to YouTube on mobile.

      Shikher Chaudhary, cognitive neuroscientist and director of Neurons India, who worked with JioCinema to conduct this study, said, “The effectiveness of ads and how motivating it is to consumers is dependent not only on the creative narrative of the ad but also the scenario in which consumers encounter it. Here we see that the platform has a significant effect on purchase intent, by advertising on JioCinema allows for something called the Halo effect, in which the goodwill garnered by the goodness and new-age features of the platform transfers onto the ads, boosting reception to the brands as a result.”

      "Our recent experiment has demonstrated that advertising on our platform significantly outperforms other platforms both on large and small screens, in terms of brand equity and purchase intent. Brands that leverage our platform see a more profound impact, with higher engagement and stronger consumer connections,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Revenue Anup Govindan.

      He added, “This proves that our unique approach and advanced targeting capabilities provide a superior advertising environment. We're excited to help more brands achieve these exceptional results and drive their business growth to new heights."


      First Published on Jun 27, 2024 12:32 PM

