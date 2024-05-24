Yatra launches new campaign #SummerKaScene

Yatra Online has launched its latest campaign, #SummerKaScene. Through this campaign, Yatra aims to encourage travellers to break free from their daily routines and embark on summer adventures.

The #SummerKaScene campaign revolves around the idea about people yearning to escape the monotony of everyday life during summer. Whether it's the desire to explore new destinations, relax on pristine beaches, or embark on a thrilling adventure, Yatra Online is here to make those dreams a reality. With a wide range of irresistible offers across flights, hotels, and holidays, Yatra empowers travellers to create their own unique summer experiences.

Building on the popular colloquial phrase “Scene Banao,” the campaign connects with the youth by leveraging the word 'scene' as a slang for various situations. In this context, it signifies the opportunity to travel and escape the mundane. Yatra Online aims to trigger the action of booking by tapping into the urge to travel that often surfaces amidst regular life situations. The message is clear - if you’ve been dreaming about traveling, it’s time to make those dreams come true.

The campaign is brought to life through two engaging digital films. The first film highlights a father's wanderlust ignited by his daughter's geometry homework, encouraging families to embrace memorable travels with up to 60% off* on various services. The second film inspires solo travel dreams, depicting a woman whose daily routine sparks a desire for a solo trip to Ladakh. With these films, Yatra aims to connect emotionally with viewers and motivate them to take action on their travel aspirations.