            

      Yatra launches new campaign #SummerKaScene

      Through this campaign, Yatra aims to encourage travellers to break free from their daily routines and embark on summer adventures.

      By  Storyboard18May 24, 2024 11:24 AM
      Yatra launches new campaign #SummerKaScene
      A still from the campaign

      Yatra Online has launched its latest campaign, #SummerKaScene. Through this campaign, Yatra aims to encourage travellers to break free from their daily routines and embark on summer adventures.

      The #SummerKaScene campaign revolves around the idea about people yearning to escape the monotony of everyday life during summer. Whether it's the desire to explore new destinations, relax on pristine beaches, or embark on a thrilling adventure, Yatra Online is here to make those dreams a reality. With a wide range of irresistible offers across flights, hotels, and holidays, Yatra empowers travellers to create their own unique summer experiences.

      Building on the popular colloquial phrase “Scene Banao,” the campaign connects with the youth by leveraging the word 'scene' as a slang for various situations. In this context, it signifies the opportunity to travel and escape the mundane. Yatra Online aims to trigger the action of booking by tapping into the urge to travel that often surfaces amidst regular life situations. The message is clear - if you’ve been dreaming about traveling, it’s time to make those dreams come true.

      The campaign is brought to life through two engaging digital films. The first film highlights a father's wanderlust ignited by his daughter's geometry homework, encouraging families to embrace memorable travels with up to 60% off* on various services. The second film inspires solo travel dreams, depicting a woman whose daily routine sparks a desire for a solo trip to Ladakh. With these films, Yatra aims to connect emotionally with viewers and motivate them to take action on their travel aspirations.

      Commenting on the campaign, Dhruv Shringi, CEO & Whole-Time Director, Yatra Online Limited, said, “At Yatra Online, we are driven by a vision to inspire and facilitate extraordinary travel experiences. With the #SummerKaScene campaign our aim is to make summer getaways more accessible and exciting for everyone. With unparalleled offers and meticulously curated packages, we are dedicated to turning our customers travel dreams into reality. This campaign underscores our commitment to helping travellers break free from the everyday and embrace the adventures that summer has to offer.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 24, 2024 11:24 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Goafest 2024 unveils line-up of speakers and sessions

      Goafest 2024 unveils line-up of speakers and sessions

      Advertising

      Lowe Lintas launches new campaign for Google Pay ft. Kajol

      Lowe Lintas launches new campaign for Google Pay ft. Kajol

      Advertising

      Ogilvy earns Network of the Year at 2024 D&AD Awards

      Ogilvy earns Network of the Year at 2024 D&AD Awards

      Advertising

      New research accuses big tech accused of spreading misinformation through political ads

      New research accuses big tech accused of spreading misinformation through political ads

      Advertising

      Cannes Lions presents lifetime achievement award, the Lion of St Mark, to Jacques Séguéla

      Cannes Lions presents lifetime achievement award, the Lion of St Mark, to Jacques Séguéla

      Brand Makers

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Brand Marketing

      Bata rolls out 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 collection

      Bata rolls out 'Try and Fly' campaign featuring 9 to 9 collection