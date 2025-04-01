Dentsu Creative Isobar wins integrated creative mandate for Forevermark

Dentsu Creative Isobar has secured the integrated creative mandate for Forevermark, the diamond jewellery brand from the De Beers Group. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will spearhead an innovative and emotionally resonant storytelling approach that speaks to the modern consumer, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary luxury.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Pratihari, managing director, Forevermark India said, “India has a deep-rooted love for natural diamonds, and Forevermark celebrates that connection by bringing the world’s most beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced diamonds to discerning consumers. Backed by De Beers’ 135-year legacy of diamond expertise and integrity, we are committed to offering jewellery that is not just exquisite but also carries a promise of authenticity and responsibility. With Dentsu Creative Isobar on board, we look forward to strengthening our brand presence in India by creating campaigns that not only reflect our values but also resonate with the modern Indian woman—her aspirations, her milestones, and her ever evolving journey.”

Shweta Harit, SVP, Forevermark Global added, “From a global perspective, India is a key strategic market with a strong appetite for accessible luxury, making it an essential part of our growth journey. Forevermark speaks to the self-assured optimist—someone who acknowledges every chapter of her life and chooses to celebrate it with meaning. With Dentsu Creative Isobar as our partners, we are crafting a differentiated campaign that aligns with the brand’s global ideology, bringing alive the significance of a woman’s journey through the timeless beauty of natural diamond jewellery. By blending international codes of storytelling with Forevermark’s promise of rarity, beauty and authenticity, we aim to inspire and connect with a new generation of diamond lovers worldwide.”

Commenting on the win, Simi Sabhaney, chief growth officer, dentsu India stated, “In our first interaction with the Forevermark team, we saw an opportunity to co-create something momentous; beautiful; and lasting, yet modern. Not much later, we realised that we would enjoy the chemistry between teams just as much! India is one of the world’s biggest and most complex jewellery markets, and this could be a ‘Make in India, make for the world’ brand.”