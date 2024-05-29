            

      EssenceMediacom bags media mandate for Wonder Cement

      The GroupM’s media agency aims to elevate Wonder Cement's profile as a leading cement producer in India. The brand made its debut as the first major cement partner in IPL.

      By  Storyboard18May 29, 2024 1:26 PM
      This strategic move aligns with the company's ambition to become a leading player in the cement industry and expand their footprint in India. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      GroupM’s media agency, EssenceMediacom, has acquired the media mandate for Wonder Cement, after partnering with BCCI to secure them as the official umpire partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

      The Indian cement producer based in Rajasthan and established in 2010 under the RK Group, Wonder Cement, recently joined the IPL as the official umpire partner. Beginning with the 2024 playoffs, the agency has helped the brand strike a partnership with BCCI and IPL for the next five years.

      This strategic move aligns with the company's ambition to become a leading player in the cement industry and expand their footprint in India.

      Navin Khemka, CEO, EssenceMediacom – South Asia said, "We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how brands engage with their audiences. Through this partnership, we look forward to being a part of Wonder Cement's ambition to become India’s foremost cement company. This victory reaffirms our commitment to building stronger teams and creating innovative, tailored solutions for our clients.”

      Vinit Karnik, Head, Sports E-Sports and Live Entertainment, GroupM - South Asia, added, “This partnership with the IPL exemplifies our commitment to leveraging sports marketing to drive brand growth and visibility, and we are thrilled to contribute to Wonder Cement's ambitious journey."

      Vivek Patni, Director, Wonder Cement, said, “Partnering with BCCI for IPL is in line with our philosophy of maintaining the highest quality standards be it in our products or our associations and partnership. IPL is the most watched sports across continents.”

      With 10,000 people across 120 offices in 96 markets, EssenceMediacom is GroupM’s largest agency to deliver breakthroughs for brands in the New Communications Economy.


