            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • ogilvys-piyush-pandey-on-effie-agency-of-the-year-win-shows-that-the-work-is-making-a-mark-54659

Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey on EFFIE Agency of the Year win: Shows that the work is making a mark

Ogilvy Group India’s standout performance, fueled by Pandey’s vision, secures multiples awards and the coveted Agency of the Year title.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyJan 28, 2025 8:37 AM
Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey on EFFIE Agency of the Year win: Shows that the work is making a mark
Piyush Pandey believes that evolution of creativity comes from the work where the client does not have to ‘prove’ or spend huge amounts of money to see results. He supported this by stating the example of Pidilite Industries, an adhesives manufacturing company, which has been the client of Ogilvy India for over three decades.

On January 24, the Advertising Club (TAC) India hosted the 24th edition of the Effie India Awards 2024, a prestigious event that recognizes excellence in advertising effectiveness, creativity, and strategy. This year’s awards attracted a remarkable 1,152 entries from 75 agencies.

Mondelez India emerged as the ‘Effie Client of the Year,’ securing the title with an impressive 152 points, followed by PepsiCo India Holdings (128 points) and ACKO General Insurance (114 points). Meanwhile, Ogilvy Group India was named ‘Effie Agency of the Year,’ a distinction earned through a dominant performance, accumulating 537 points. Leo Burnett India (495 points) and McCann Worldgroup India (390 points) completed the top three.

Ogilvy Group India’s standout achievement of the evening was winning the ‘Effie Agency of the Year’ title.

Reflecting on Ogilvy’s success, advertising veteran Piyush Pandey shared his thoughts with Storyboard18, emphasizing that the agency’s accolades are a testament to the lasting impact of their work. “It’s a sense of achievement,” he said, “showing that the work is making a mark.” He went on to discuss the changing expectations of clients, noting that today’s brands are increasingly focused on maximizing impact while optimizing spending. Pandey credited Ogilvy’s long-standing success to its ability to consistently deliver high-quality work that generates tangible results.

“Clients want the most impactful work for their money,” Pandey explained. “And Ogilvy has been ahead of the curve for over 30 years, delivering better work that ‘works’ for clients and keeps them loyal.”

Pandey also touched on the evolution of creativity, pointing to Ogilvy’s longstanding partnership with Pidilite Industries, a client the agency has served for over three decades. He highlighted how the brand consistently achieves significant impact through innovative, long-format commercials that defy industry conventions, thus maximizing the value of their media spend.

He said, “They don't follow the standard rules that many people follow. We do long commercials. We don't follow the rule book or what the media says - ‘Make seven seconds, 10 seconds ads’. We run the commercials fewer times and get greater impact.”

Concluding his remarks, Pandey offered valuable advice for aspiring communications professionals: “For a campaign to succeed, the focus should always be on understanding the audience’s needs, rather than catering to personal ambitions or client egos.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 28, 2025 8:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Decoding 6 types of cookies in digital advertising

Decoding 6 types of cookies in digital advertising

Advertising

Pushpa 2, Fighter lead co-branded advertising in 2024, contribute 800+ hours of TV Ad Time

Pushpa 2, Fighter lead co-branded advertising in 2024, contribute 800+ hours of TV Ad Time

Advertising

TV ad volumes declined by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023

TV ad volumes declined by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023

Advertising

The obsoletes: How AI and industry shifts are redefining traditional roles in Indian advertising

The obsoletes: How AI and industry shifts are redefining traditional roles in Indian advertising

Advertising

Astronomers call for global ban on space advertising visible from Earth

Astronomers call for global ban on space advertising visible from Earth

Advertising

Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 profit dips marginally, ad expenses reduced by 1.96%

Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 profit dips marginally, ad expenses reduced by 1.96%

Advertising

Former Amazon Ads India director Vijay Iyer joins Flipkart

Former Amazon Ads India director Vijay Iyer joins Flipkart