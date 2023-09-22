Watch out Ajay Gupte and Amin Lakhani, says EssenceMediacom CEO Naveen Khemka

Speaking about his expectations about the festive season, Khemka feels two things have slowed down the growth in the first six months: freak summers and funding winter. “You have seen the way the rains have come in, and we have hardly had summers in the north. So, all the summer category brands in India in the first half of the season actually did not see the growth that they were expecting to see. The funding winter, on the other hand, was basically all the start-up clients who were getting heavily funded last year. This put the brakes on their spending because of the huge setback that they saw in some of the funds coming into their businesses. Because of this, we saw a slowdown in the first six months of the year. In the first six months of the year, I would say we did not see double-digit growth. In fact, we saw single-digit growth. Despite that, India was still growing. In the next half of the year, we are expecting overall the year to end at about 12 percent. So, in the second half of the year, we need to grow at 15-16 percent to be able to make up for the first half of the year. Also, July and August have not been very big months.”