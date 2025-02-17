Nas Daily: '1000 Media' is no traditional agency, aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms

Israeli-Palestinian digital influencer, Nas Daily (aka Nuseir Yassin) has launched '1000 Media', a marketing agency aimed at disrupting the traditional firms in India by significantly reducing production time. Speaking with Storyboard18, Yassin emphasised that the agency is focused on using state-of-the-art technology to create content efficiently.

"What took 15 hours will now take 5 hours, allowing for a new business model and market share. We aim to disrupt traditional marketing firms like Edelman and McCann," he said.

The 33-year-old vlogger with over 70 million followers highlights that while technology will drive efficiency, the agency will maintain a strong human element in content creation.

Yassin sees India as a high-growth market, fueled by thriving startup ecosystem activity and technological advancements. To succeed in this market, 1000 Media agency aims to provide a fresh, modern alternative to traditional marketing firms that struggle to adapt to digital transformation.

Unlike agencies that focus on ads and big flashy commercials and branding, Yassin says 1000 Media will simply tell stories that go viral.

Edited excerpts:

What kind of brand marketing gap does 1000 Media aim to fill in India?

1000 Media is being launched in India, Israel, and America — markets that is rich in technology and startups. The agency is focused on using state-of-the-art technology to create content efficiently. It significantly reduces production time (for instance, what took 15 hours now takes 5 hours), allowing for a new business model and market share.

The agency aims to disrupt traditional marketing firms like Edelman and McCann, which are seen as "too big and too slow".

But we don’t see them as direct competitors, we are happy to also partner with them. The old model of spending millions on a single video is outdated; 1000 Media focuses on producing hundreds of videos for the same budget.

Walk me through your offerings and clients you have onboarded?

1000 Media works with startups (small and big), non-profits, government agencies, tourism boards, and multinational corporations. Existing clients include Fittr, Tetr, eToro and the governments of Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and Dubai, Solana. At present, discussions are ongoing with many Indian startups and government bodies for potential collaborations.

How central will AI, ML, or other cutting-edge technologies be to your offerings?

AI is integral to the agency’s operations, helping with voice recreation, idea generation, and complete video production and animation. AI is used to drastically reduce the time required for scriptwriting, editing, and music generation. The agency leverages the latest technology but maintains a strong human element in content creation.

1000 Media continuously tests new strategies, formats, and technologies. Successful strategies are shared directly with clients, ensuring an adaptable and cutting-edge approach. We have very good relationship platforms, so we know about the changes and updates firsthand. The company focuses on an iterative learning process rather than one-off campaigns.

At a time when global agencies have shut down or are consolidating in India, why did you choose this market?

India is seen as a high-growth market with significant startup activity and technological advancements. The agency aims to provide a fresh, modern alternative to traditional marketing firms that struggle to adapt to digital transformation.

Many agencies focus on ads and big flashy commercials and branding, we simply tell stories that go viral, we create engaging videos and we do something called edutainment videos. Our team has built a following of 70 million followers, no other big agency has done that.

We are not a traditional agency, no long boring calls, no long waiting times, speed is our middle name.

Social media creators are becoming entrepreneurs and building businesses. Traditional PR and marketing agencies struggle with cultural and structural changes, whereas 1000 Media is agile and tech-forward. The company attracts talent from social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok, etc.) rather than LinkedIn, creating a more innovative workforce.

In terms of acquisitions, the agency is focused on rapid growth and scaling operations.

What will be your strategy to churn out viral content that doesn't backfire?

The agency continuously experiments with new strategies and ensures that content aligns with audience expectations.

"We throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks, but the difference is that we use glue"

This is a proven storytelling style and viral formula that got Nas Daily and it’s clients 100+ million followers and billions of views. Leveraging real-time insights from NowState helps avoid missteps that could lead to backlash.

How directly will you be involved in shaping the strategy and creative direction at the agency?

The agency focuses on social-media-first storytelling. Unlike traditional agencies, 1000 Media is not a simple production company but a partner in long-term brand-building. The goal is to help brands tell their stories in innovative ways tailored for digital platforms. I am personally responsible for the growth of the clients in India.

1000 Media currently has about 30 employees and plans to grow to 60-80 by the end of the year. The company is structured like a tech firm, with separate product and business development teams. The expansion strategy includes doubling the team size and working with diverse clients worldwide.

Social media creators are taking over the marketing space, making traditional agencies less relevant.