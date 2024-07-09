Havas Media Network India bags the integrated media mandate of Muthoot FinCorp

Muthoot FinCorp, a non-banking financial services company (NBFC) in India, has appointed Havas Media Network India to manage its integrated media mandate. Havas Media's Bengaluru operations will drive the media duties of the brand across OOH, digital platforms, television, print, and on-ground activations.

Leveraging Havas Media Network India's strategic insights and creative prowess, Muthoot FinCorp aspires to strengthen its brand presence while amplifying their promise of transforming the lives of the common man through tailored campaigns, stated the company.

Muthoot FinCorp’s latest campaign ‘Book My Gold Loan’, featuring the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan has been jointly crafted and executed by Havas Media India and Havas Worldwide India. This campaign introduces an innovative service where customers can book a Gold Loan instantly, anytime, from anywhere with just a missed call. Harnessing the power of Muthoot FinCorp’s branch network and the convenience of obtaining a Gold Loan From Home, this multilingual and multi-platform campaign ensures the message resonates with diverse audiences, overcoming language and platform barriers.

“We have partnered with Havas Media Network India due to their strategic expertise and understanding of our vision to revolutionize financial accessibility for all. Our collaboration is expected to propel our commitment to innovate and enhance customer experiences while reinforcing our position as one of the leading players in India’s financial services sector," said Shaji Varghese, chief executive officer of Muthoot FinCorp Limited.