Havas-owned PivotRoots wins CoinDCX's digital brand and performance marketing mandate

CoinDCX has entrusted its comprehensive digital brand and performance marketing mandate to PivotRoots, an integrated digital agency and now a part of Havas Media Network India. This win follows a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by PivotRoots' Mumbai office.

In this new partnership, PivotRoots will spearhead CoinDCX's efforts to grow the crypto category in India and build a brand presence while driving substantial user acquisition and retention.

“CoinDCX is thrilled to collaborate with PivotRoots to drive growth across our key markets in India and the Middle East. We were deeply impressed by PivotRoots' integrated approach and strategic expertise. We’re confident that this partnership will elevate our brand presence, foster stronger engagement with our audience, and unlock crypto adoption in India and the MENA region.” said Prashant Verma, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at CoinDCX.

With this, CoinDCX aims to become the go-to crypto trading platform globally, recently bolstered its international expansion with the acquisition of BitOasis, MENA's leading virtual assets trading platform. CoinDCX is poised to enhance its brand visibility, expand its user base, and further elevate India's position in the global cryptocurrency market, the firms said in a statement.