      Interactive Avenues bags Racing Promotions social media mandate

      The agency will be responsible for elevating the digital presence of RPPL’s flagship properties, the Indian Racing League and FIA Formula 4.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2024 1:02 PM
      The partnership will focus on enhancing motorsports awareness in India and unlocking opportunities for aspiring young individuals to pursue careers as racers, engineers, and mechanics.

      Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has bagged the social media mandate of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), India's formula racing and motorsports management enterprise. The agency will be responsible for elevating the digital presence of RPPL’s flagship properties, the Indian Racing League and FIA Formula 4. Interactive Avenues will handle the account out of their Mumbai office.

      Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, RPPL, said, “Our vision is to place India on the global motorsports map and social media is a crucial part of this journey. Interactive Avenues presented a compelling long-term strategy and we’re confident that their expertise in sports marketing will help us consistently grow our fanbase and elevate engagement around the Indian Racing Festival.”

      Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, added, “Our partnership with RPPL aligns perfectly with our commitment to drive meaningful engagement and awareness in the sports sector. RPPL is fostering a world-class motorsport ecosystem in India, and we are excited about crafting a distinct social media identify for them, integrating FIA F4 and the Indian Racing League into everyday conversations among sports enthusiasts.”


      First Published on Jul 16, 2024 12:57 PM

