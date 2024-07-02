            
      Lego gives its $627 million media account to Publicis One

      The Lego Group appointed Publicis One (led by Starcom) as its global media agency following an 18-month long competitive pitch.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2024 9:25 AM
      Publicis One will commence onboarding from the beginning of July, working with Initiative over a three-month period to ensure a seamless transition and continued strong presence for the LEGO brand. (Representative image by Yulia Matvienko via Unsplash)

      Global toy company The LEGO Group has officially onboarded Publicis One as its global media agency. The media account was on pitch for 18 months, where the incumbent agency was Initiative.

      Publicis One will commence onboarding from the beginning of July, working with Initiative over a three-month period to ensure a seamless transition and continued strong presence for the LEGO brand.

      Its new agency partner, Publicis One, will focus on strengthening these connections within a complex and rapidly evolving media and retail landscape.

      Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at The LEGO Group, said, “We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise – as well as their aligned cultural values. We look forward to working together to further enhance our ecosystem, leveraging their insights and capabilities to create engaging and meaningful experiences for our audiences. Together, we aim to inspire children and families globally, nurturing creativity and fostering learning through play.”

      She added, “We would like to thank the team at Initiative/IPG for a great seven years. They have been with us every step of the way as we significantly grew the business, launched our first global brand campaign, and reached more children than ever before. We are grateful for their support and collaboration.”


      First Published on Jul 2, 2024 9:25 AM

