Lego gives its $627 million media account to Publicis One

Global toy company The LEGO Group has officially onboarded Publicis One as its global media agency. The media account was on pitch for 18 months, where the incumbent agency was Initiative.

Publicis One will commence onboarding from the beginning of July, working with Initiative over a three-month period to ensure a seamless transition and continued strong presence for the LEGO brand.

Its new agency partner, Publicis One, will focus on strengthening these connections within a complex and rapidly evolving media and retail landscape.

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at The LEGO Group, said, “We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise – as well as their aligned cultural values. We look forward to working together to further enhance our ecosystem, leveraging their insights and capabilities to create engaging and meaningful experiences for our audiences. Together, we aim to inspire children and families globally, nurturing creativity and fostering learning through play.”