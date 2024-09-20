Publicis Groupe acquires independent commerce marketing company Mars United Commerce

Publicis Groupe announces the acquisition of Mars United Commerce, an independent commerce marketing company.

Under the leadership of its CEO Rob Rivenburgh, Mars’ proprietary technology and solutions will further scale and supercharge Publicis’ existing commerce capabilities.

Winning in commerce, by changing shopper behavior to drive business results, is increasingly a core element of marketers’ winning strategies. But activating in commerce has become increasingly complex, as brands must navigate a fragmented array of channels, media, technologies and data, stated the company.

Concretely, it means that Publicis Groupe clients can now create and implement end-to-end commerce solutions that optimize:

Strategy and Insights: Fusing the power of Epsilon’s first-person identity data with Mars United’s proprietary data on shoppers and shopping behavior will give clients 360-degree insight into purchase journeys and new opportunities to motivate shopper behavior change.

Media and Activation: Combining the scale of Publicis Media with Mars United’s comprehensive understanding of retail organizations – including media, marketing, merchandising and operations – will help clients win the last mile of purchase in physical and digital locations with more efficient and effective campaigns.

Performance and Measurement: Merging insights into ecommerce sales and operations from Publicis’ digital shelf platform Profitero, with Mars United’s data set on commerce media performance will give clients a complete view of their commerce marketing performance – online and offline – and an unmatched ability to drive brand growth.

Rob Rivenburgh, Global CEO of Mars United, said, “Joining Publicis Groupe will help Mars realize our vision of being the preeminent global commerce company faster and more completely. We’re excited to have the support of Publicis to bring new opportunities to our existing clients and also to share our connected commerce solution with new clients around the globe. We look forward to writing the next chapter of commerce together.”