      Spikes Asia winners: Leo Burnett, FCB Ulka, VML, Ogilvy bag Grand Prix awards

      In the Creative Data category, the Grand Prix went to ‘Lay’s Smart Farm’, for Lay’s, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 14, 2024 10:18 PM
      Australia saw the highest number of Grands Prix at eight, including five Grands Prix for ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., entered by VML, Melbourne. Japan took home six Grands Prix, including three for ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, in Industry Craft, Digital Craft and Direct. (Image source: Facebook)

      Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed the Grands Prix and Special Award winners for 2024 this evening.

      Japan took home six Grands Prix, including three for 'My Japan Railway', for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, in Industry Craft, Digital Craft and Direct. In its inaugural year, the Gaming Spikes Grand Prix was awarded to the Philippines for 'Unbranded Menu', for McDonald's, entered by Leo Burnett, Manila.

      Speaking about the Winners, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “Congratulations to our 2024 Spikes Asia Award winners. What an exciting time for creative marketing in this very special part of the world. This region continues to be a creative powerhouse, and this is reflected in the body of work awarded by our expert Juries this year. The breadth of the winners showcases the region’s collective effort to elevate the role of creativity in driving business performance and positive change in the world. Thank you to our wonderful Jurors, for setting the creative standard for the year ahead.”

      Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, added: “We’re excited to announce the 2024 Award winners for Spikes Asia, after a fantastic event this week. This year we brought the APAC community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. There are lots of exciting shifts taking place in APAC and we look forward to exploring the insights and trends from this year’s work in the Spikes Asia Creativity Report. This report will also provide the official rankings for this year’s top performing Networks, Agencies and Companies from across the region.”

      This year's Grand Prix winners are:

      Brand Experience & Activation

      From 423 entries received, 35 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 12 Silver, 18 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

      Creative Commerce

      From 61 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

      Creative Data

      From 35 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Lay’s Smart Farm’, for Lay’s, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India

      Creative Effectiveness

      From 46 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Last Performance’, for Partners Life, by Special, Auckland, New Zealand

      Creative Strategy

      From 181 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The First Digital Nation’, for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia

      Design

      From 124 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Untangling The Politics Of Hair’, for STIR, by FCB India, Gurugram, India

      Digital Craft

      From 59 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

      Direct

      From 234 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

      Entertainment

      From 134 entries received, 10 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Perfect Days’, for Perfect Days, by Mount / Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

      Film

      From 370 entries received, 25 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 7 Silver, 13 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Sammakorn Not Sanpakorn’, for Sammakorn, by Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand

      Film Craft

      From 327 entries received, 34 Spikes were awarded: 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 19 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘This is Footy Country’, for Telstra, by The Monkeys, Part Of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia

      Gaming

      From 55 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Unbranded Menu’, for McDonald’s, by Leo Burnett, Manila, The Philippines

      Glass: The Award for Change

      From 20 entries received, 2 Spikes were awarded: 1 Glass Spike and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Right to Care’, for Quenzon City Gender and Development Council, by MullenLowe Treyna, Makati City, the Philippines

      Grand Prix for Good

      The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to ‘Shift 20 Initiative’, for Shift 20 Initiative, by Special, Sydney / Dylan Alcott Foundation, Melbourne, Australia

      Healthcare

      From 118 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

      Industry Craft

      From 79 entries received, 7 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

      Innovation

      From 26 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Shellmet’, for Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., by TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo, Japan

      Integrated

      From 33 entries received, 3 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

      Media

      From 203 entries received, 16 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Newspaper For "Lettuce Preservation"’, for「COOKDO®︎」, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan

      Music

      From 60 entries received, 6 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Megh Santoor’, for Brooke Bond, by Ogilvy, Mumbai, India

      Outdoor

      From 183 entries received, 14 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia

      PR

      From 184 entries received, 17 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 9 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Correct The Internet’, for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New Zealand

      Print & Publishing

      From 48 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Seal Alarm’, for The Times of India, by VML / Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, India

      Radio & Audio

      From 43 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Guide Play’, for JBL, by BLKJ HAVAS, Singapore

      Social & Influencer

      From 143 entries received, 11 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Correct The Internet’, for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New Zealand

      Spikes Asia Special Awards were given as follows:

      Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year

      1. Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan 2. VML, Melbourne, Australia 3. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia

      Independent Agency of the Year

      1. Special, Sydney, Australia 2. Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand 3. Special, Auckland, New Zealand

      Network of the Year

      1. dentsu 2. VML 3. Accenture Song

      Media Network of the Year

      1. Mindshare 2. Wavemaker 3. Starcom

      Spikes Palm

      1. Exit Films, Australia 2. Revolver, Australia 3. Spoon, Japan

      Strategy & Effectiveness Agency of the Year

      1. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia 2. Special, Auckland, New Zealand 3. Colenso BBDO, Auckland, New Zealand


      First Published on Mar 14, 2024 10:18 PM

