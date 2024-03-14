Spikes Asia winners: Leo Burnett, FCB Ulka, VML, Ogilvy bag Grand Prix awards

Spikes Asia, APAC’s most prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed the Grands Prix and Special Award winners for 2024 this evening.
Australia saw the highest number of Grands Prix at eight, including five Grands Prix for ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., entered by VML, Melbourne. Japan took home six Grands Prix, including three for ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, in Industry Craft, Digital Craft and Direct. In its inaugural year, the Gaming Spikes Grand Prix was awarded to the Philippines for ‘Unbranded Menu’, for McDonald’s, entered by Leo Burnett, Manila.
Speaking about the Winners, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “Congratulations to our 2024 Spikes Asia Award winners. What an exciting time for creative marketing in this very special part of the world. This region continues to be a creative powerhouse, and this is reflected in the body of work awarded by our expert Juries this year. The breadth of the winners showcases the region’s collective effort to elevate the role of creativity in driving business performance and positive change in the world. Thank you to our wonderful Jurors, for setting the creative standard for the year ahead.”
Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, added: “We’re excited to announce the 2024 Award winners for Spikes Asia, after a fantastic event this week. This year we brought the APAC community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. There are lots of exciting shifts taking place in APAC and we look forward to exploring the insights and trends from this year’s work in the Spikes Asia Creativity Report. This report will also provide the official rankings for this year’s top performing Networks, Agencies and Companies from across the region.”
This year's Grand Prix winners are:
Brand Experience & Activation
From 423 entries received, 35 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 12 Silver, 18 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia
Creative Commerce
From 61 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia
Creative Data
From 35 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Lay’s Smart Farm’, for Lay’s, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, India
Creative Effectiveness
From 46 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The Last Performance’, for Partners Life, by Special, Auckland, New Zealand
Creative Strategy
From 181 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘The First Digital Nation’, for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia
Design
From 124 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Untangling The Politics Of Hair’, for STIR, by FCB India, Gurugram, India
Digital Craft
From 59 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan
Direct
From 234 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan
Entertainment
From 134 entries received, 10 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Perfect Days’, for Perfect Days, by Mount / Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan
Film
From 370 entries received, 25 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 7 Silver, 13 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Sammakorn Not Sanpakorn’, for Sammakorn, by Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand
Film Craft
From 327 entries received, 34 Spikes were awarded: 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 19 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘This is Footy Country’, for Telstra, by The Monkeys, Part Of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia
Gaming
From 55 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Unbranded Menu’, for McDonald’s, by Leo Burnett, Manila, The Philippines
Glass: The Award for Change
From 20 entries received, 2 Spikes were awarded: 1 Glass Spike and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Right to Care’, for Quenzon City Gender and Development Council, by MullenLowe Treyna, Makati City, the Philippines
Grand Prix for Good
The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to ‘Shift 20 Initiative’, for Shift 20 Initiative, by Special, Sydney / Dylan Alcott Foundation, Melbourne, Australia
Healthcare
From 118 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia
Industry Craft
From 79 entries received, 7 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘My Japan Railway’, for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan
Innovation
From 26 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Shellmet’, for Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., by TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo, Japan
Integrated
From 33 entries received, 3 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia
Media
From 203 entries received, 16 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Newspaper For "Lettuce Preservation"’, for「COOKDO®︎」, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan
Music
From 60 entries received, 6 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Megh Santoor’, for Brooke Bond, by Ogilvy, Mumbai, India
Outdoor
From 183 entries received, 14 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘FitChix’, for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, Australia
PR
From 184 entries received, 17 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 9 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Correct The Internet’, for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New Zealand
Print & Publishing
From 48 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Seal Alarm’, for The Times of India, by VML / Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, India
Radio & Audio
From 43 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Guide Play’, for JBL, by BLKJ HAVAS, Singapore
Social & Influencer
From 143 entries received, 11 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to ‘Correct The Internet’, for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New Zealand
Spikes Asia Special Awards were given as follows:
Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year
1. Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan 2. VML, Melbourne, Australia 3. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia
Independent Agency of the Year
1. Special, Sydney, Australia 2. Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand 3. Special, Auckland, New Zealand
Network of the Year
1. dentsu 2. VML 3. Accenture Song
Media Network of the Year
1. Mindshare 2. Wavemaker 3. Starcom
Spikes Palm
1. Exit Films, Australia 2. Revolver, Australia 3. Spoon, Japan
Strategy & Effectiveness Agency of the Year
1. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia 2. Special, Auckland, New Zealand 3. Colenso BBDO, Auckland, New Zealand