Wondrlab acquires influencer marketing platform OPA

Wondrlab has acquired OPA, one of India’s influencer marketing platforms. This marks Wondrlab's second strategic acquisition in the influencer marketing space and its sixth overall.

OPA collaborates with over 300,000 influencers and 500+ brands including Nykaa, Vero Moda, Purplle, Sugar, Plum, etc.

Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO of Wondrlab Network, commenting on the acquisition said, "We are super excited to welcome OPA to the Wondrlab family. With Rupansh and Chandan, we hope to supercharge our influencer offering. We remain extremely bullish about the creator economy and believe that mid-funnel and driving engagement will be critical for every brand.”

Rupansh Goyal, Co-Founder of OPA, stated, “Wondrlab is a team of heavy hitters in the marketing landscape. We are incredibly excited to join forces with them. Their unparalleled expertise in scaling businesses and our technology create an ideal partnership. We’re confident that we’ll unlock new opportunities for brands and influencers, driving even more impactful collaborations. This collaboration truly feels like a perfect match, and we’re eager to see where it will take us.”

Chandan Routray, Co-Founder of OPA, added, “OPA has only just scratched the surface of the creator economy with branded collaborations. There is a vast opportunity to help brands leverage creators’ influence. With Wondrlab’s 360-degree marketing expertise and deep industry knowledge, we are excited to begin this new chapter. Together, we can bring innovative solutions that benefit brands and empower creators.”

Varma further added, "At Wondrlab, we have always believed in backing extraordinary founders and helping them scale their dreams. Rupansh and Chandan, both IITians, as Co-Founders of OPA have created a remarkable platform. I truly believe that we are at an inflection point in the creator economy space and with the two of them at the helm, I am confident in Wondrlab having the best shot in finding, creating and executing the next moonshot.”