2025 - The Year Of...: Hyper-connected ecosystems, says Haier's Priyanka Sethi

In 2024, Haier partnered with various sports events across different genres, including the Indian Premier League, the World Cup, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and more. This strategic move established sports as a cornerstone of Haier's marketing efforts, boosting its visibility and brand association with high-profile events.

Building on this foundation, Priyanka Sethi, Head of Marketing, Haier Appliances India, says, "We will continue to build on this momentum by collaborating with major sports events in the year ahead, further expanding our reach and engaging with a wider audience."

Complementing its sports-driven initiatives, Haier India also expanded its regional outreach by collaborating with entertainment franchises such as Bigg Boss Hindi and its regional versions in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Sethi further elaborates on Haier's focus on expanding its Sport-O-Tainment marketing approach, highlighting the brand's intent to seamlessly integrate sports and entertainment and engage both national and regional audiences.

Edited excerpts:

What were the key highlights for you and your teams in 2024?

In 2024, Haier India focused on introducing cutting-edge products with advanced technologies. Being a young and challenger brand, we believe in evolving with the times, and as part of that, we have put a significant emphasis on expanding our Sport-O-Tainment marketing approach to the next level. This strategy has helped us reach a younger, premium audience and sports enthusiasts alike.

We also ventured into digital collaborations by partnering with the popular new-age platform Terribly Tiny Tales for Mothership Season 2.

What defining trends stood out for you in 2024?

As consumer needs shift towards smarter, more innovative, and tech-enabled products, Haier India has introduced AI-enabled refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, all equipped with advanced, smart, and energy-efficient features. We have also made significant strides in expanding our LED category with the introduction of the Mini LED-QD TV this year. Additionally, Haier India has been focused on building an integrated IoT ecosystem that connects our smart products to create a seamless, connected home experience, meeting the evolving demands of today’s tech-savvy consumers.

Furthermore, recognizing that customers are increasingly relying on digital platforms, we have allocated 60% of our marketing budget to digital channels and 40% to traditional media. This approach ensures we strike the right balance and reach a diverse range of consumers.

How did the rise of AI and generative AI impact your industry this year? Can you sum it up in 3-5 points?

As AI continues to evolve, it has driven significant innovation and enhanced the way companies design, manufacture, and market products. The emerging technology has reshaped the industry in many ways and in various aspects:

Smart Product Innovation: AI has enabled the development of smarter, more intuitive appliances, such as AI-enabled refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, that adapt to user preferences and optimize performance.

Generative AI in Design and Manufacturing: The use of generative AI in design processes has allowed brands to create more efficient, customizable products while reducing the time and costs associated with traditional design methods.

Personalized Consumer Experiences: AI has enabled highly personalized experiences, from tailored recommendations to smart virtual assistants that provide users with more convenient ways to interact with their appliances.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: AI-powered appliances are increasingly designed to optimize energy consumption, contributing to sustainability goals while also helping consumers save on electricity bills.

Predictive Maintenance and Longevity: AI’s ability to predict maintenance needs before they become issues has led to smarter, more reliable products, enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing repair costs.

What disruptive trends will take the spotlight in 2025?

In 2024, AI and IoT were pivotal in transforming the consumer durables industry, enabling smarter, more personalized, and energy-efficient appliances. AI-powered refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines introduced features that anticipated user needs, while IoT integration allowed devices to communicate and create seamless smart home ecosystems.

Looking ahead to 2025, we expect these trends to evolve significantly. AI and machine learning will go beyond basic automation, with appliances adapting in real-time to user behavior and preferences for even greater efficiency and convenience. The rise of hyper-connected ecosystems will make smart homes more intuitive, where devices work together to optimize daily routines.

Sustainability will be a key focus, with smarter appliances offering energy optimization in response to grid demands and usage patterns. Voice and gesture controls will become more sophisticated, allowing consumers to manage their appliances effortlessly.

Additionally, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will revolutionize the shopping experience, allowing consumers to visualize products in their homes and interact with appliances remotely. Overall, 2025 will see AI, IoT, and emerging technologies continue to redefine the consumer durables space, offering more intelligent, sustainable, and immersive experiences.

What are your New Year’s resolutions on a professional and personal front?

In the upcoming year, my professional focus will be to build on the successes of 2024, especially in terms of product innovation and marketing strategies. The goal will be to create more impactful and engaging campaigns, with a strong emphasis on digital platforms that resonate with tech-savvy consumers, particularly the youth and future-focused audiences. At Haier India, we will continue to integrate cutting-edge technologies into our processes to enhance efficiency and productivity.